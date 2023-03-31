Wichita Looks to Even Series Tonight in Utah

March 31, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder forward Dillon Boucher (right) battles for position

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder forward Dillon Boucher (right) battles for position(Wichita Thunder)

WEST VALLEY CITY, UT - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, continues a six-game road trip tonight at 8:10 p.m. in Utah against the Grizzlies.

Tonight is the second of three-straight meetings this week between the two teams. All-time, the Thunder are 12-26-6 against the Grizzlies and 2-14-4 on the road against Utah.

On Wednesday night, Utah scored six times in the second to skate away with a 8-5 victory.

The Grizzlies moved within three points of the Thunder for second place with 63 points and have a game in hand on the Thunder. Wichita is tied for second with Kansas City with 66 points, but third due to winning percentage (.508).

Cole MacDonald had a goal and two assists on Wednesday night against Utah. He is first in the league in points by a defenseman with 51. He has two or more assists in four of his last five games. MacDonald is first in the league in power play assists with 26.

Jay Dickman returned to the lineup on Wednesday night after missing five games. He recorded a pair of goals, which is a career-high (23). He needs four points to equal his career-high from a year ago where he had 58 points in 65 games.

Jason Pineo tallied his first goal as a pro on Wednesday. The rookie forward has three points (1g, 2a) in six games since signing with the Thunder.

Peter Bates recorded his 16th goal of the season on Wednesday. The rookie forward has goals in back-to-back games. He has 32 points (16g, 16a) in 63 games this season.

Michal Stinil extended his point-streak to five games on Wednesday with an assist against Utah. He is eighth in scoring with 72 points and third in power play assists (24).

THUNDERBOLTS...Brayden Watts has five points (1g, 4a) in three games since returning to the lineup last week...Quinn Preston is tied for second with 14 power play goals...Gavin Gould has nine points in 12 games since coming over from Allen...Mark Liwiski is second in the league in penalty minutes (187)...Wichita is 19-6-3 when scoring first...Wichita is second at home on the power play (27.9%)...Wichita is third overall on the penalty kill (84%)...

UTAH NOTES - Johnny Walker is fourth in the league in penalty minutes (171)...Cameron Wright is tied for first in the league in minor penalties (46), first in game-winning goals (8) and fourth in shots (249)...Tarun Fizer is third among rookies with 10 power play goals and third among rookies with 196 shots...Utah is 21-6-0 when scoring first...Utah is being outscored 82-57 in the third period...Utah is 12-1-0 when leading after one...

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 31, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.