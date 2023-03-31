Fuel Defeat Nailers on Friday Night

INDIANAPOLIS - The Fuel hosted the Wheeling Nailers to kick off another three-in-three weekend on Friday night and ultimately took the win 3-1 over Wheeling.

1ST PERIOD

After a chippy first period puck drop, Alex Wideman scored first with a tip-in on a slap shot by Kirill Chaika, to put the Fuel up 1-0 at 5:19. This makes Wideman the Fuel's franchise single season points leader, breaking Ryan Rupert's previous record of 64 points in the 2018-19 season which he achieved in 70 games.

Wheeling's Brooklyn Kalmikov took the game's first penalty for cross-checking at 6:16. Luc Brown capitalized on this with a power play goal assisted by Max Golod and Chad Yetman.

This put the Fuel up 2-0 early in the first period before Chaika took a hooking penalty at 11:41 of the first. Indy was able to kill it off and the score remained 2-0 into the first intermission, with the Fuel outshooting the Nailers 13-7.

2ND PERIOD

Things got progressively chippier in the second period however there was only one penalty handed out to Wheeling's Kenny Johnson. He got two minutes for holding at 7:49.

Matus Spodniak scored for Indy at 18:29 marking his first professional goal in his first professional game to make it 3-0 Fuel. Less than a minute later, Samuel Tremblay scored for Wheeling to make it 3-1. By the end of the second, Indy was outshooting Wheeling 32-18.

3RD PERIOD

Max Golod opened the third period with a double minor penalty for high-sticking at 1:09 in the third period. The Fuel were able to kill it off despite a few good chances by the Nailers.

There were no goals or penalties recorded until 18:14 when Peter Laviolette took two minutes for tripping, giving the Fuel a power play opportunity to close out regulation.

At 19:29 however, Logan Nijhoff also took a tripping penalty. After a timeout, Wheeling pulled their goaltender in favor of the extra skater. Despite having the technical power play, the Fuel closed out the game and claimed the 3-1 win.

The Indy Fuel are back in action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on Sunday, April 2 as they take on the Kalamazoo Wings for Family Fun & Kids Eat Free Day.

