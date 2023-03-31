LeBlanc Delivers and Johnson Is Sensational in OT Win Over Bunnies
March 31, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C. - Stefan Leblanc scored the game-winning goal with just over one minute remaining in overtime to lift the Florida Everblades to a crucial 2-1 overtime win over the first-place Greenville Swamp Rabbits Friday night in Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
Cam Johnson registered 33 saves to earn the victory after losing a bid for his third shutout of the season with just over 35 seconds to play in regulation.
Following a scoreless first period, Logan Lambdin drew blood for the Everblades just 2:01 into the second period, giving the visitors a 1-0 lead. Florida carried the puck from deep in the defensive end and Andrew Fyten fed Lamdbin for his fourth goal of the season.
Neither team would score until the final minute of regulation, when Greenville's Max Martin knotted the game at 1-1 with just over 35 seconds left to play, spoiling Johnson's bid for the shutout.
In the seven-minute, three-on-three overtime session, the Swamp Rabbits posted a 5-3 edge in shots on goal, but neither team could break the 1-1 deadlock until Leblanc netted the game-winner at the 5:49 mark off a feed from Will Calverley in his Everblades debut.
Greenville nipped Florida in the shooting department 34-31, snapping a string of six consecutive games in which the Everblades posted more shots on goal than the opposition.
In between the pipes, Johnson earned the win and improved to 24-16-4-3 while his counterpart David Hrenak dropped to 20-11-4-1 with 29 saves for Greenville.
The South Division playoff race and seeding remains tight. With eight regular-season games remaining, the Everblades (35-21-4-4) find themselves with 78 points in fourth place in a tight South Division race, but sit just three points out of first place. The top four teams in the division are separated by just three points.
The Everblades have reached the midpoint of the four-game road trip and will head back to Duluth, Georgia, where they played Wednesday night, for the first of back-to-back tilts against the Atlanta Gladiators Saturday at 7:00 p.m. The clubs will also meet for their third game in five days Sunday at 3:00 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 31, 2023
- Rush Settle for a Point in OT Loss to Allen, 4-3 - Rapid City Rush
- Fuel Defeat Nailers on Friday Night - Indy Fuel
- Steelheads' Home Win Streak Ends at 16 Games in 3-2 Loss vs. Kansas City - Idaho Steelheads
- Repaci Hat Trick Powers Railers to Overtime Victory - Worcester Railers HC
- LeBlanc Delivers and Johnson Is Sensational in OT Win Over Bunnies - Florida Everblades
- Stingrays Tie Franchise Record with 11 Goals in Shutout Rout of Cincinnati - South Carolina Stingrays
- Rabbits Salvage a Point Against Defending Champs - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Mariners Win First Ever Meeting in Overtime - Tulsa Oilers
- 'Clones Stung by South Carolina, Point Streak Ends at 21 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- K-Wings Thrill Behind Captain, Beat Komets at Home - Kalamazoo Wings
- Mariners Top Tulsa in Overtime Thriller - Maine Mariners
- Jones Shines with 31 Straight Saves and Heartlanders Ripple Walleye, 3-1 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Thunder Fall in OT to Railers, 5-4 - Adirondack Thunder
- Two Walleye Make Pro Debuts in Home Loss to Iowa - Toledo Walleye
- Hot Start Puts Fuel on Top, 3-1 - Wheeling Nailers
- Growlers Blanked 4-0 by Admirals - Newfoundland Growlers
- Growlers Sink Admirals 6-3 - Newfoundland Growlers
- ECHL Transactions - March 31 - ECHL
- Stingrays Sign Forward Baker Shore - South Carolina Stingrays
- K-Wings Sign Rookies Bushy & Spellacy from Huskies - Kalamazoo Wings
- Grizzlies Gameday: Big Friday Night Battle at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Reminder: Fan Instructions for 2023 Guns N' Hoses Charity Game - Orlando Solar Bears
- The First of Three in Reading - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Icemen & Mayor Curry Announce Details of Annual Guns 'N Hoses Charity Hockey Game - Jacksonville Icemen
- Mayor Curry & Icemen Announce Details of Guns N' Hoses Charity Game - Jacksonville Icemen
- Wichita Looks to Even Series Tonight in Utah - Wichita Thunder
- Royals Open Three-Game Weekend Series with Lions on Mental Health & Recovery Night - Reading Royals
- Americans Win Game 1 in Rapid City 4-1 - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.