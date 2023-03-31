Royals Open Three-Game Weekend Series with Lions on Mental Health & Recovery Night

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (37-22-5-0), proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, continue a four-game home stand with a three-game series against the Trois-Rivières Lions (25-36-3-0). Reading opens the weekend series on Friday, March 31 at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

The home game features a Mental Health and Recovery Night promotional game with an Ice Angel trading cards giveaway and post-game autograph session with Royals players!

Royals Right Now:

Reading hoists a 37-22-5-0 record after falling to Adirondack in their previous game in overtime on Wednesday, March 29, 4-3, at Santander Arena. Mason Millman led the Royals with two assists while Alec Butcher, Jacob Gaucher and Max Newton tallied one goal each. Bailey Brkin suffered the overtime loss with 32 saves on 36 shots faced (5-9-3-0).

The Royals are 10-5-3-1 against Trois-Rivières all-time with points in five of their last seven meetings at Santander Arena. The Royals fell to the Lions in their previous meeting on Wednesday, March 8 at the Colisée Vidéotron. The Royals took the first two games of the four-game series against the Lions with a 7-5 victory on Friday, March 3 and 5-1 win on Saturday, March 4. Prior to the series, Reading defeated the Lions, 3-1, on Wednesday, January 25. The Royals swept the Lions in back-to-back games to open the season series on Friday, December 16th (2-0 W) and on Saturday, December 17th (4-2 W).

The Royals have outscored the Lions in goals with 26 goals scored to Trois-Rivières' 19 this season. The Royals have won five of their last seven meetings with Trois-Rivières.

Reading (79 pts) holds second place in the North Division with a four-point lead over the Maine Mariners (75 pts) in the standings. Newfoundland leads the North Division and Eastern Conference standings with a 44-19-2-0 record and became the first team in the Eastern Conference to clinch a Kelly Cup Playoff berth on Saturday, March 18. Maine holds third place with a 36-24-2-1 record and wins in three of their last four games. Worcester ranks fourth in the standings with a 32-30-3-0 record while Adirondack (28-26-8-2) holds a thirteen-point lead over Trois-Rivières (25-36-3-0) for fifth place in the division. Norfolk sits at the bottom of the North Division and Eastern Conference with 8 wins in 65 games (18-42-2-3).

Trois-Rivières enters the series on a three-game point streak (2-0-1) after defeating the Worcester Railers in their previous game on Wednesday, March 29 in overtime, 5-4. The Lions have earned a point in four of their last five games (3-1-1) and has dropped six of their last eight games on the road. Forward Brett Stapley leads the Lions in assists (36) and points (45) while forward Anthony Beauregard leads the club in goals with 23.

A few Royals captured milestones and achieved distinguished rankings in the league in their home stand opener against Adirondack:

Streaks:

Forward Alec Butcher is on a seven-game point streak (5g-7a)

Forward Jacob Gaucher is on a seven-game point streak (3g-8a)

Defenseman Tyler Heidt is on a seven-game point streak (3g-7a)

Defenseman Mason Millman is on a seven-game point streak (10a)

Forward Charlie Gerard is on a three-game point streak (2g-4a)

Forward Max Newton is on a three-game point streak (3g-1a)

Milestones:

Captain Garrett McFadden skated in his 100th professional career game

Defenseman Ryan Cook earned his first point as a Royal with an assist

Player Rankings:

Forward Charlie Gerard is tied for 10th in the league in points (67)

Gerard is third in the league in shots on goal (262)

Forward Max Newton is third among rookies in goals (28) and is fourth in points (62)

Newton is third among rookies in shots on goal (198)

Defenseman Colin Felix is tied for third among rookies in major penalties (8) and penalty minutes (126)

Captain Garrett McFadden is tied for 11th among defensemen in points (39)

Defenseman Mason Millman is tied for 7th among defensemen in points (43)

Millman is tied for second among defenseman in game-winning goals (2)

