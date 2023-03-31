ECHL Transactions - March 31
March 31, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, March 31, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Cincinnati:
Dajon Mingo, D
Jacksonville:
Jake Goldowski, F
Reading:
Adam Eby, D
Toledo:
Cayden Cahill, F
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Iowa:
Mason McCarty, F from Kalamazoo
Worcester:
Ryan DaSilva, D from Wheeling
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Bryce Martin, D activated from reserve
Allen:
Delete Zachary Massicotte, D recalled by Belleville
Atlanta:
Add Ian Mackey, F added to active roster (claimed from South Carolina)
Cincinnati:
Add Brandon Yeamans, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Carter Allen, D activated from reserve
Delete Cody Caron, F placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Jimmy Poreda, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Will Calverley, F signed ATO, added to active roster
Fort Wayne:
Add Jackson Pierson, F activated from reserve
Delete Adam Brubacher, D recalled by Bakersfield
Greenville:
Add Tyler Inamoto, D assigned by Ontario
Add Trevin Kozlowski, G activated from Injured Reserve
Add Joseph Leahy, D activated from reserve
Delete Miroslav Mucha, F placed on reserve
Delete Miles Gendron, D placed on reserve
Delete Lordanthony Grissom, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/15)
Idaho:
Add Jade Miller, F activated from reserve
Delete William Knierim, F placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Kirill Chaika, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Matt Watson, D activated from reserve
Delete Nate Pionk, F placed on reserve
Delete Chase Lang, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/26)
Jacksonville:
Add Charles Williams, G activated from Injured Reserve
Add Ryan Lohin, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Olof Lindbom, G placed on reserve
Delete Connor Russell, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/19)
Kalamazoo:
Add Aidan Spellacy, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Brendan Bushy, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Hunter Vorva, G activated from Injured Reserve
Delete David Keefer, F placed on reserve
Delete Coale Norris, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Hugo Roy, F assigned by Coachella Valley
Delete Vincent De Mey, F placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Delete Jack Badini, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Norfolk:
Add Callum Fryer, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Mathieu Roy, F activated from reserve
Delete Nicholas Blachman, F placed on reserve
Delete Eric Cooley, F placed on reserve
Delete Carson Musser, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/26)
Rapid City:
Add Jason Horvath, D activated from reserve
Add Lucas Feuk, F activated from reserve
Delete Rory Kerins, F placed on reserve
Delete Logan Nelson, F placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Ryan Finnegan, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Pat Nagle, G assigned by Lehigh Valley
Add Matt Tendler, G added as EBUG (a.m.)
Delete Mike Chen, D placed on reserve
Delete Bailey Brkin, G placed on reserve
Delete Matt Tendler, G released as EBUG (p.m.)
Savannah:
Add Vincent Marleau, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Colin Doyle, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Baker Shore, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Connor Moore, D activated from reserve
Delete Lawton Courtnall, F placed on reserve
Delete Ryan Scarfo, F placed on reserve
Delete Chase Stewart, D placed on bereavement/family leave
Toledo:
Add Cayden Cahill, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Riley McCourt, D activated from reserve
Add Ty Enns, F activated from reserve
Delete John Albert, F placed on reserve
Delete Gordi Myer, D placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Conor MacEachern, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Tristan Crozier, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Alex Gilmour, F placed on reserve
Delete Chris Perna, D placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add David Jankowski, F activated from reserve
Delete Sebastian Dirven, D placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Cole Larkin, D activated from reserve
Delete Austin Crossley, D placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Josh Victor, D activated from reserve
Delete Connor McCarthy, D placed on reserve
