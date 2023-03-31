ECHL Transactions - March 31

March 31, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, March 31, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Cincinnati:

Dajon Mingo, D

Jacksonville:

Jake Goldowski, F

Reading:

Adam Eby, D

Toledo:

Cayden Cahill, F

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Iowa:

Mason McCarty, F from Kalamazoo

Worcester:

Ryan DaSilva, D from Wheeling

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Bryce Martin, D activated from reserve

Allen:

Delete Zachary Massicotte, D recalled by Belleville

Atlanta:

Add Ian Mackey, F added to active roster (claimed from South Carolina)

Cincinnati:

Add Brandon Yeamans, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Carter Allen, D activated from reserve

Delete Cody Caron, F placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Jimmy Poreda, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Will Calverley, F signed ATO, added to active roster

Fort Wayne:

Add Jackson Pierson, F activated from reserve

Delete Adam Brubacher, D recalled by Bakersfield

Greenville:

Add Tyler Inamoto, D assigned by Ontario

Add Trevin Kozlowski, G activated from Injured Reserve

Add Joseph Leahy, D activated from reserve

Delete Miroslav Mucha, F placed on reserve

Delete Miles Gendron, D placed on reserve

Delete Lordanthony Grissom, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/15)

Idaho:

Add Jade Miller, F activated from reserve

Delete William Knierim, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Kirill Chaika, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Matt Watson, D activated from reserve

Delete Nate Pionk, F placed on reserve

Delete Chase Lang, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/26)

Jacksonville:

Add Charles Williams, G activated from Injured Reserve

Add Ryan Lohin, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Olof Lindbom, G placed on reserve

Delete Connor Russell, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/19)

Kalamazoo:

Add Aidan Spellacy, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Brendan Bushy, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Hunter Vorva, G activated from Injured Reserve

Delete David Keefer, F placed on reserve

Delete Coale Norris, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Hugo Roy, F assigned by Coachella Valley

Delete Vincent De Mey, F placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Delete Jack Badini, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Norfolk:

Add Callum Fryer, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Mathieu Roy, F activated from reserve

Delete Nicholas Blachman, F placed on reserve

Delete Eric Cooley, F placed on reserve

Delete Carson Musser, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/26)

Rapid City:

Add Jason Horvath, D activated from reserve

Add Lucas Feuk, F activated from reserve

Delete Rory Kerins, F placed on reserve

Delete Logan Nelson, F placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Ryan Finnegan, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Pat Nagle, G assigned by Lehigh Valley

Add Matt Tendler, G added as EBUG (a.m.)

Delete Mike Chen, D placed on reserve

Delete Bailey Brkin, G placed on reserve

Delete Matt Tendler, G released as EBUG (p.m.)

Savannah:

Add Vincent Marleau, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Colin Doyle, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Baker Shore, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Connor Moore, D activated from reserve

Delete Lawton Courtnall, F placed on reserve

Delete Ryan Scarfo, F placed on reserve

Delete Chase Stewart, D placed on bereavement/family leave

Toledo:

Add Cayden Cahill, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Riley McCourt, D activated from reserve

Add Ty Enns, F activated from reserve

Delete John Albert, F placed on reserve

Delete Gordi Myer, D placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Conor MacEachern, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Tristan Crozier, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Alex Gilmour, F placed on reserve

Delete Chris Perna, D placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add David Jankowski, F activated from reserve

Delete Sebastian Dirven, D placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Cole Larkin, D activated from reserve

Delete Austin Crossley, D placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Josh Victor, D activated from reserve

Delete Connor McCarthy, D placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 31, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.