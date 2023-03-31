Stingrays Sign Forward Baker Shore

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today the signing of forward Baker Shore to an ECHL contract.

Shore, 23, is set to embark on his first professional hockey stint following his final collegiate season at Harvard University. In 34 games for the Crimson this year, Shore recorded 13 points on four goals and 13 assists and served as the team's captain. Throughout his four seasons of collegiate hockey, the native of Cherry Hills Village, CO amassed 43 points on 14 goals and 29 assists in 132 games while helping lead the team to an ECAC Championship during the 2021-22 campaign.

Prior to attending college, Shore played parts of three seasons with the Chicago Steel of the USHL where he suited up for 122 games and tallied 64 points on 29 goals and 35 assists. The right-handed shot helped the Steel to a 2017 USHL Clark Cup Championship and he was named to the USHL All-Academic Team the following season.

Shore comes from a hockey family and follows in the footsteps of his three older brothers, Drew, Nick, and Quentin by playing in the pro hockey ranks.

The Stingrays head to the Midwest for the first of three games in three nights against Central Division opponents, beginning with the Cincinnati Cyclones tonight at 7:35 p.m.

