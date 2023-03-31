Mayor Curry & Icemen Announce Details of Guns N' Hoses Charity Game

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, along with Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announced today the details regarding the annual Guns n' Hoses charity hockey game presented by CSX, H2 Health and Parra Harris Law to be played at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Saturday, April 8 at 3:00 p.m. Local law enforcement, fire fighters, EMTs and military personnel will participate in a hockey game to raise money for FOP and JFRD supported charities.

Friday's announcement came during a press conference at City Hall. Among the attendees were Mayor Lenny Curry, Icemen President Bob Ohrablo and representatives from both the police and fire charity hockey teams.

The Annual Guns n' Hoses hockey game will begin at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 8. Later that evening, the Icemen will play host to the Atlanta Gladiators at 7:00 p.m. Proceeds from the 50/50 raffle at both games will benefit FOP and JFRD supported charities. A ticket purchased for the Icemen game will permit fans to attend the Guns n' Hoses charity hockey game as well.

A portion of the proceeds from each ticket purchased through the following link will benefit the FOP and JFRD supported charities www.jaxicemen.com/gunsnhoses

"While most days, JSO and JFRD work together as One City, One Jacksonville, there's one day a year where JSO and JFRD go head-to-head in the Guns n' Hoses competition series," said Mayor Lenny Curry. "I want to thank the Jacksonville Icemen for once again opening the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena to our city's first responders for an afternoon and evening of family fun for a great cause. Don't miss this year's Guns n' Hoses Hockey Match on Saturday, April 8th!"

This year's game is the ninth hockey meeting between the local fire fighters and law enforcement. The All-Time series is tied at 4-4.

