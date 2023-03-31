'Clones Stung by South Carolina, Point Streak Ends at 21

Cincinnati, OH- The Cyclones franchise best 21-game point streak came to a close Friday night as a result of an 11-0 loss to the South Carolina Stingrays at Heritage Bank Center.

The 'Clones were the fourth team in the 35-year history of the ECHL to register points in more than 20 consecutive games, and despite the loss the team still remains atop the Central Division with 95 points and a 43-13-6-3 record. Cincinnati had won nine consecutive games prior to the loss, doing so for the first time in 15 years.

Tarek Baker scored 2:09 into the first and the Stingrays never looked back. Five of South Carolina's goals were scored in the opening frame, including three by Kevin O'Neil, who recorded his first career hat trick. Beck Warm surrendered three goals and was relieved by Mark Sinclair after making nine saves on 12 shots.

Rookies Anthony Del Gaizo and Austin Margera each scored two goals as well, with each netting power play goals on a night where South Carolina scored three on the man advantage. A shorthanded tally was registered late in the game by Baker Shore, who like Connor Hall, scored his first professional goal in his ECHL debut.

Warm sustained his first regulation loss since January 25, having gone 14 starts in a row without one. Sinclair made 25 saves in relief. Tyler Wall made 17 stops to record his sixth straight win and second career shutout.

