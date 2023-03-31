Mariners Win First Ever Meeting in Overtime

PORTLAND, Maine - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, gained a point, losing 4-3 in overtime to the Maine Mariners on Friday night at Cross Insurance Arena.

Dante Sheriff scored the series-opening goal, ramping a shot from Cameron Supryka above Francois Brassard 9:06 into the game. Tag Bertuzzi extended the Oilers lead to two, picking up the puck in the right circle before lasering a shot into the top shelf for his 11th power-play goal of the season with 3:41 left in the first period.

Austin Albrecht cut the lead to 2-1 90 seconds into the second period, scoring on a delayed penalty with a backhander from his knees. The score reached 2-2 with a power-play one timer delivered by Alex-Olivier Voyer from the left point 9:20 later. Carter Johnson gave the Mariners their first lead of the game with 1:38 left in the frame.

Bertuzzi tied the contest 3-3 7:09 into the third period, with Tyler Poulsen cutting off a clearance with his skate before finding Sheriff who continued a quick passing sequence to set up Bertuzzi's tally.

Connor Doherty won the game 2:02 into overtime, driving down the right wing before powering the puck behind Riley Morris.

Forward Kalvyn Watson, Center Tristan Crozier and defenseman Conor MacEachern made their pro debuts in the contest.

The Oilers kick off April with the second of three games this week against the Mariners, tomorrow April 1 at 5:00 p.m. CT at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, Maine.

