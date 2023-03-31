Mariners Win First Ever Meeting in Overtime
March 31, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
PORTLAND, Maine - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, gained a point, losing 4-3 in overtime to the Maine Mariners on Friday night at Cross Insurance Arena.
Dante Sheriff scored the series-opening goal, ramping a shot from Cameron Supryka above Francois Brassard 9:06 into the game. Tag Bertuzzi extended the Oilers lead to two, picking up the puck in the right circle before lasering a shot into the top shelf for his 11th power-play goal of the season with 3:41 left in the first period.
Austin Albrecht cut the lead to 2-1 90 seconds into the second period, scoring on a delayed penalty with a backhander from his knees. The score reached 2-2 with a power-play one timer delivered by Alex-Olivier Voyer from the left point 9:20 later. Carter Johnson gave the Mariners their first lead of the game with 1:38 left in the frame.
Bertuzzi tied the contest 3-3 7:09 into the third period, with Tyler Poulsen cutting off a clearance with his skate before finding Sheriff who continued a quick passing sequence to set up Bertuzzi's tally.
Connor Doherty won the game 2:02 into overtime, driving down the right wing before powering the puck behind Riley Morris.
Forward Kalvyn Watson, Center Tristan Crozier and defenseman Conor MacEachern made their pro debuts in the contest.
The Oilers kick off April with the second of three games this week against the Mariners, tomorrow April 1 at 5:00 p.m. CT at Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, Maine.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
--
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram , or "Like" us on Facebook for more information about the Tulsa Oilers.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 31, 2023
- Mariners Win First Ever Meeting in Overtime - Tulsa Oilers
- 'Clones Stung by South Carolina, Point Streak Ends at 21 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- K-Wings Thrill Behind Captain, Beat Komets at Home - Kalamazoo Wings
- Mariners Top Tulsa in Overtime Thriller - Maine Mariners
- Jones Shines with 31 Straight Saves and Heartlanders Ripple Walleye, 3-1 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Thunder Fall in OT to Railers, 5-4 - Adirondack Thunder
- Two Walleye Make Pro Debuts in Home Loss to Iowa - Toledo Walleye
- Hot Start Puts Fuel on Top, 3-1 - Wheeling Nailers
- Growlers Blanked 4-0 by Admirals - Newfoundland Growlers
- Growlers Sink Admirals 6-3 - Newfoundland Growlers
- ECHL Transactions - March 31 - ECHL
- Stingrays Sign Forward Baker Shore - South Carolina Stingrays
- K-Wings Sign Rookies Bushy & Spellacy from Huskies - Kalamazoo Wings
- Grizzlies Gameday: Big Friday Night Battle at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Reminder: Fan Instructions for 2023 Guns N' Hoses Charity Game - Orlando Solar Bears
- The First of Three in Reading - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Icemen & Mayor Curry Announce Details of Annual Guns 'N Hoses Charity Hockey Game - Jacksonville Icemen
- Mayor Curry & Icemen Announce Details of Guns N' Hoses Charity Game - Jacksonville Icemen
- Wichita Looks to Even Series Tonight in Utah - Wichita Thunder
- Royals Open Three-Game Weekend Series with Lions on Mental Health & Recovery Night - Reading Royals
- Americans Win Game 1 in Rapid City 4-1 - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.