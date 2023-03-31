K-Wings Sign Rookies Bushy & Spellacy from Huskies

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Friday the signings of two rookies out of St. Cloud State University, defenseman Brendan Bushy and forward Aidan Spellacy.

Bushy, 24, comes to Kalamazoo after five seasons at St. Cloud State. In his time with the Huskies, the Thief River Falls, MN native scored five goals and 27 assists with 89 penalty minutes in 178 games played.

Before his college years, the 6-foot 2-inch, left-hand shooting defenseman played two seasons for the Dubuque Fighting Saints in the USHL, scoring six goals and 26 assists in 114 games played.

Spellacy, 24, arrives in Kalamazoo after two seasons with St. Cloud State after playing three years at Robert Morris University. In his college career, the Lakewood, OH native scored 20 goals and 26 assists with 68 penalty minutes in 145 games played. Spellacy also earned the alternate captain role with both Robert Morris and St. Cloud State.

The 5-foot 11-inch, left-hand shooting, forward played two seasons for the Lone Star Brahmas in the NAHL, earning 16 goals and 26 assists in 114 games played, helping Lone Star to the NAHL championship in 2016-17.

The pair helped St. Cloud State win the NCHC Frozen Faceoff this season and make a second-round trip in the NCAA Tournament before falling to No. 1 Minnesota in the 2023 NCAA Regional Final.

Kalamazoo also announced that forwards Mason McCarty and Franco Sproviero have been released to make room on the active roster.

