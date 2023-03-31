Steelheads' Home Win Streak Ends at 16 Games in 3-2 Loss vs. Kansas City

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (52-10-1-2, 107pts) picked fell on home ice for the first time since January 13th and the first time overall since March 4th falling to the Kansas City Mavericks (30-27-6-2, 68pts) by a final score of 3-2 Friday night at the Idaho Central Arena in front of 5,153 fans. It was the 31st sellout in the 33rd home game including the 30th straight. Idaho and Kansas City will wrap up their season series tomorrow night at 7:10 p.m.

Late stages of the first period Idaho on their second power-play of the frame it would be Ty Pelton-Byce (18th) finding the back of the net with a wrist shot in the top right corner at 17:45 with assists from Owen Headrick and Matt Register. Idaho led 1-0 after the first 20 minutes of play despite being outshot 10-6.

Zach Walker (6th FM) and Josh Elmes (8th FM) dropped the gloves in the early stages of a second period which featured no scoring and shots favoring the Steelheads 5-4.

Cole Coskey scored twice (20th) in the third period his first 71 seconds in and then giving Kansas City the lead at 11:30. Idaho pulled Adam Scheel with 2:47 to play in regulation and generated a lot of good chances but Mathieu Foget (14th ) found the back of an empty-net with just with 1:46 to play. Zane Franklin (17th) did find the back of net on assists from Ryan Dmowski and Ty Pelton-Byce with just three seconds remaining.

Adam Scheel made 19 saves on 21 shots in the loss while Dillon Kelley turned aside 20 of the 22 he faced for the victory.

1) Ty Pelton-Byce (1-1-2)

2) Cole Coskey - KC (2-0-2)

3) Owen Headrick (0-1-1)

GAME NOTES

- Idaho finished 1-for-2 on the power-play while Kansas City was 0-for-3.

- Idaho and Kansas City each had 22 shots.

- Idaho is 22-7-2 all-time vs. Kansas City and 13-2-0-0 in Boise, ID at the Idaho Central Arena. The Steelheads are 5-2-0-0 against the Mavericks this season.

- Willie Knierim (DNP), Patrick Kudla (DNP), Colton Kehler (IR), Janis Svanenbergs (IR), and Jade Miller (DNP) did not dress for Idaho.

- Idaho's win streak ended at 10 straight games, their second longest of the year, outscoring opponents 49-20 dating back to March 5th.

- Idaho's home winning streak ended at 16 games dating back to Jan. 28 outscoring their opposition 73-23. They need two more wins in their last three home games to set the league record for most wins on home ice.

- With 7 games remaining Idaho needs five wins to set the league record for most wins in a season.

- With 14 available points Idaho needs 10 points to set the most points in a single season in league history.

- Ty Pelton-Byce increased his point streak to five games (5-5-10) recording a goal and an assist.

- Zane franklin has points in three straight (2-2-4) and seven of his last eight (5-3-8).

- Adam Scheel saw his personal win streak end at nine games.

