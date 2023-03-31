Americans Win Game 1 in Rapid City 4-1

Rapid City, SD - The Allen Americans jumped back into fourth place in the Mountain Division with a 4-1 win over the Rapid City Rush on Thursday night at The Monument in South Dakota.

Kris Myllari scored a pair of goals that included the game winner for Allen, along with an empty-net insurance goal late in the third period to seal the victory.

The Americans never trailed in this one scoring one in the first period and one in the second. Rapid City cut the lead to 2-1 in the third period, as Alex Aleardi beat Chase Perry for the only goal Rapid City would score.

The victory ended the Americans three-game losing streak and put them back into the final playoff spot in the Mountain Division with nine games remaining in the regular season.

The Americans played without Liam Finlay on Thursday. He is expected back in the lineup on Friday night.

Ty Farmer made his professional debut on Thursday and had one shot on goal finishing a +2 for the game.

Game 2 of the three-game series is Friday night at 8:05 PM CDT.

Americans Postgame Quotes:

Kris Myllari: "This was a huge win for us. We needed to set the tone for the series in Game 1. Chase Perry was dominant between the pipes. He has been playing some great hockey for us."

Chad Costello: I'm proud of this group and how we played tonight. However, this was just one game. We need to come out with that same passion tomorrow night.

Three Stars:

1. ALN - C. Perry

2. ALN - K. Myllari

3. RC - A. Aleardi

