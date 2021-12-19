Thunder Closes Utah Swing Today

Wichita Thunder battles the Utah Grizzlies

WEST VALLEY CITY, UT - Wichita closes its five-game road trip today with one more meeting against Utah this afternoon at 2:10 p.m. CST at the Maverik Center.

Today is the fourth meeting in the last five days between the Thunder and Grizzlies. Last night, Utah claimed a 7-1 win to improve to 4-0-0 against the Thunder this season.

With the victory, the Grizzlies moved into first place with 33 points. Wichita remains tied for fifth in the Mountain Division with 21 points. Today is also the last meeting of the season between the two teams.

Wichita is looking to get back on track today. The Thunder are in the midst of a seven-game losing skid. Utah has won the first three meetings of the week and has won five in a row.

Brandon Cutler leads the Grizzlies with 26 points. Mason Mannek and Andrew Nielson are second with 19 points. Jay Dickman leads the Thunder with 23 points. Peter Crinella is second with 20 points.

