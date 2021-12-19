Rabbits Fall in Overtime to Walleye on Sunday
December 19, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits secured their second point of the weekend despite falling in overtime to the Toledo Walleye 2-1 in overtime at on Sunday afternoon at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
After a scoreless first period of action, Toledo scored the opening goal of the game at 4:48 into the second with a Brandon Hawkins strike. Greenville found the answer to Toledo's opening goal as Nikita Pavlychev scored his seventh of the season to tie the game at 1-1 at the 13:32 mark.
With neither team scoring in the third period, the Walleye and the Swamp Rabbits headed to overtime for the second night in a row. Toledo needed just 46 seconds before Randy Gazolla score his second of the season to give the Walleye the 2-1 victory
With the loss, the Swamp Rabbits fall to 9-10-3-1 while the Walleye improve to 16-6-0-1 on the season.
Greenville will return to action after the holiday break on December 29 in a meeting with the Cincinnati Cyclones.
