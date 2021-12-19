Lukas Parik Reassigned to Rush
December 19, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release
(BOISE, Idaho.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that goaltender Lukas Parik has been reassigned to the Rush by the AHL Ontario Reign.
Parik, who is on an AHL contract with the Reign, was recalled by Ontario on Saturday and was the team's backup goaltender for a 4-3 overtime loss to the Tucson Roadrunners on Saturday night. He has appeared in 11 games for Rapid City and is 7-2-1-1 with a 2.24 goals against average and .930 save percentage. A 2019 third round NHL Entry Draft selection of the Los Angeles Kings, Parik is in his first professional season.
Rapid City will again take on the Idaho Steelheads in Boise on Sunday afternoon. Puck drop at the Idaho Central Arena is scheduled for 4:05 PM.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 19, 2021
- Grizz Sweep Series with 5-3 Comeback Win - Utah Grizzlies
- Walleye Sweep Swamp Rabbits on Gazzola's Game-Winner - Toledo Walleye
- Rabbits Fall in Overtime to Walleye on Sunday - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- All out Brawl Ends in a Stingrays Loss - South Carolina Stingrays
- Thunder Ends Road Swing with Loss at Utah - Wichita Thunder
- Wings Comeback Hands Indy Loss in Kalamazoo - Indy Fuel
- Matt Jurusik Returns to Steelheads Following AHL Stint - Idaho Steelheads
- ECHL Transactions - December 19 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspension - ECHL
- Game Notes: at Idaho - Rapid City Rush
- Lukas Parik Reassigned to Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Oilers: December 19, 2021 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Icemen Win Fifth Straight as They Sting Rays 3-1 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Solar Bears Sign Rich Boyd - Orlando Solar Bears
- Thunder Closes Utah Swing Today - Wichita Thunder
- Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits vs. Walleye - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Utah Uses Big Second Period in Win vs. Wichita - Wichita Thunder
- Grizzlies Score 7 Unanswered in Saturday Victory - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rapid City Rush Stories
- Game Notes: at Idaho
- Lukas Parik Reassigned to Rush
- Logan Nelson, Lukas Parik Each Head to AHL
- Rush Come up Short at Idaho, 5-2
- Game Notes: at Idaho