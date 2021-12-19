Lukas Parik Reassigned to Rush

(BOISE, Idaho.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that goaltender Lukas Parik has been reassigned to the Rush by the AHL Ontario Reign.

Parik, who is on an AHL contract with the Reign, was recalled by Ontario on Saturday and was the team's backup goaltender for a 4-3 overtime loss to the Tucson Roadrunners on Saturday night. He has appeared in 11 games for Rapid City and is 7-2-1-1 with a 2.24 goals against average and .930 save percentage. A 2019 third round NHL Entry Draft selection of the Los Angeles Kings, Parik is in his first professional season.

Rapid City will again take on the Idaho Steelheads in Boise on Sunday afternoon. Puck drop at the Idaho Central Arena is scheduled for 4:05 PM.

