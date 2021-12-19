Grizzlies Score 7 Unanswered in Saturday Victory

West Valley City, Utah - Matthew Boucher had 2 goals and 1 assist and 3 different Grizzlies skaters had 1 goal and 1 assist to lead the Utah Grizzlies to a 7-1 win over the Wichita Thunder on Ugly Sweater Night at Maverik Center.

Wichita's Cam Clarke got on the board first with his first goal of the season 8:38 in. Utah tied the game on a 4 on 4 situation as Trey Bradley scored his 3rd of the year 14:52 in. Bradley was reassigned to the Grizzlies earlier in the afternoon from the AHL's Colorado Eagles. Bradley has 17 points (3 goals, 14 assists) in 12 games this season for Utah. 27 seconds later Mason Mannek scored his 8th of the year on the power play. Utah led 2-1 after 1 period. Ben Tardif got an assist on both of Utah's first period goals.

Matthew Boucher intercepted a cross ice pass and scored 36 seconds into the second period. 1 minute 33 seconds later Tyler Penner made it a 4-1 Utah lead with his 6th goal of the campaign. Andrew Nielsen made it 5-1 on a one-timer 13:50 into the second. Nielsen has 4 goals in 4 games vs Wichita this season. Brian Bowen scored with 3.6 seconds left in the period as Utah scored 4 times in the second period to lead 6-1 after 40 minutes of play. Utah is now 12-0 when leading after 2 periods.

Matthew Boucher added a power play goal 14:53 into the third as Utah went 2 for 3 on the man advantage. Utah outshot Wichita 37 to 29 as the Grizz have won each of the first 4 meetings between the clubs this season. Utah has won 5 in a row while the Thunder have lost 7 straight. Utah has outscored their opponents 21 to 7 over the last 5 games.

Boucher had a 3 point game (2 goals, 1 assist) and Bradley, Nielsen and Penner each had 1 goal and 1 assist. Ben Tardif and Brandon Cutler each had 2 assist. Cutler now has a point in 15 of his last 16 games.

Garrett Metcalf was solid in net for Utah as he saved 28 of 29 in his first home start of the season. Wichita's Jake Theut saved 30 of 37 in the loss.

3 stars

1. Matthew Boucher (Utah) - 2 goals, 1 assist.

2. Trey Bradley (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

3. Tyler Penner (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

