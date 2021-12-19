Boka, Émond Guide Solar Bears to 5-2 Win

TULSA, Okla. - Luke Boka broke a 2-2 tie late in the second period and Zach Émond made 40 saves to help lift the Orlando Solar Bears (13-10-1-0) to a 5-2 win over the Tulsa Oilers (11-9-0-1) on Sunday night at the BOK Center.

Boka smacked home a loose puck at 14:27 of the middle frame past Kai Edmonds to put Orlando ahead for good after the two teams traded leads in the first and second periods.

Defenseman-turned-forward Andrew McLean potted his first career ECHL goal in the first period to tie the score at 1-1, and Jake Transit scored early in the second period for the second consecutive game after joining the Solar Bears on Friday.

Kyle Topping finished the evening with four assists, while Braydon Barker dished out three helpers.

1st Period

TUL Goal: Jordan Ernst (4) at 6:02. Assisted by Alex Kromm and Tanner Lishchynski.

ORL Goal: Andrew McLean (1) at 8:04. Assisted by Braydon Barker and Aaron Luchuk.

SHOTS: ORL 10, TUL 12

2nd Period

ORL Goal: Jake Transit (2) at 3:25. Assisted by Michael Brodzinski and Braydon Barker.

TUL Goal: Jack Doremus (11) [PP] at 4:50. Assisted by Darren McCormick and Adam Pleskach.

ORL Goal: Luke Boka (6) at 14:27. Assisted by Kyle Topping and Dmitry Semykin.

SHOTS: ORL 14, TUL 11

3rd Period

ORL Goal: Michael Brodzinski (5) [EN] at 19:28. Assisted by Kyle Topping.

ORL Goal: Aaron Luchuk (11) [EN] at 19:57. Assisted by Kyle Topping.

SHOTS: ORL 11, TUL 17

Goaltending

ORL: Zach Émond, 40-for-42

TUL: Kai Edmonds, 29-for-32

NOTABLES:

Orlando picked up just its second win of the season when surrendering the first goal of the game. The Solar Bears improved to 8-2-0-0 when tied after the first period, and 8-1-1-0 when leading after two.

Aaron Luchuk scored an empty-net goal for the second consecutive game for Orlando.

Andrew McLean (1g-3a), Joe Garreffa (2g-2a), Braydon Barker (0g-4a) and Kyle Topping (0g-4a) tied for the team lead in scoring for the week with four points apiece.

Zach Émond went 2-0-0 for the week with a 2.00 goals-against average and a .949 save percentage.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears return home when they host the Atlanta Gladiators for Teddy Bear Toss Night, presented by Janney Roofing, on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

