ECHL Announces Fines, Suspension

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Sunday announced the following fines and suspension.

Kansas City's Ulett fined, suspended

Kansas City's Loren Ulett has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount as the result of his actions in ECHL Game #305, Iowa at Kansas City, on Dec. 18.

Ulett was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking under Rule #59.5 at 13:09 of the first period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Ulett will miss Kansas City's games at Iowa (Dec. 26 and Dec. 27) and vs. Wichita (Dec. 31).

South Carolina's Cherniwchan fined

South Carolina's Andrew Cherniwchan has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #308, Jacksonville at South Carolina, on Dec. 18.

Cherniwchan was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for slashing under Rule #61.5 at 19:47 of the third period. He is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

