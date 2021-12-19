Jurusik Earns 2nd-Straight Shutout, Steelheads Blank Rush 3-0

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (16-8-1) earned another positive result heading into the holiday break with a 3-0 win over the Rapid City Rush (11-12-3) on Sunday night from Idaho Central Arena in front of 5,221 fans, the 10th sellout of the season.

THE GAME'S STO--RY

The Steelheads held firm defensively until they were able to net the game's first goal in the middle frame. Forward Colby McAuley (14:00 2nd) created space with a check and finished the attempt with a one-time shot off the right post, netting the difference-maker and the 1-0 lead. Steelheads forward A.J. White (PP, 4:31 3rd) pushed through the first power play goal of the weekend on a net front press to double the advantage, and defenseman Casey Johnson (EN, 19:58 3rd) ensured the game with an empty net goal for the 3-0 win. Matt Jurusik halted all 21 shots in his second shutout of the year.

ICCU 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. IDH - A.J. White (power play goal, assist)

2. IDH - Matt Jurusik (21-save shutout)

3. IDH - Colby McAuley (game-winning goal)

PEPSI PLAYER OF THE GAME

Matt Jurusik (G) - Back-to-back shutouts in an Idaho uniform

STEELHEADS STANDOUTS

- Matt Jurusik: Jurusik picked up where he left off, stopping all 21 shots for his second shutout of the season and third in four games across two leagues. Jurusik (1.66) only trails teammate Jake Kupsky (1.66) in GAA across the ECHL.

- Colby McAuley: McAuley now has points in five of six games (4-3-7) while playing defense thanks to tonight's game-winner. The Steelheads are 5-1-0 when McAuley is on the blue line, and McAuley now has 14 points (8-6-14) on the season.

- A.J. White: White earned his second-straight multi-point game, assisting the winning goal and scoring on the power play. He leads the Steelheads in all scoring categories (10-14-24) and is one assist from becoming the fifth player in the Steelheads ECHL era to breach 100 career assists.

CATCH OF THE DAY

The Steelheads head into the holiday break as one of the hotter teams across the ECHL. The Steelheads concluded their stretch with 12 of 14 games played at home with a 10-3-0-1 record, winning five of six in the current homestand and nine of 12 games at Idaho Central Arena. They also have held opponents to two goals or less in regulation through all eight games in December so far and own a league-best 11-4-0 record at home this season. With 33 points, the Steelheads head into the break tied for second across the ECHL.

ATTENDANCE: 5,221 (10th sellout)

LOOKING AHEAD

The Steelheads ring in the New Year on Friday, Dec. 31 at 5:05 p.m. and open a three-game road weekend against the Allen Americans from Allen Event Center. Coverage begins at 4:45 p.m. on 95.3FM/1350AM KTIK "The Ticket" & FloHockey.

