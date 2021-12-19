Utah Uses Big Second Period in Win vs. Wichita

December 19, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WEST VALLEY CITY, UT - Utah used a big second period to skate away from Wichita for a 7-1 win on Saturday night at the Maverik Center.

Cam Clarke recorded his first goal of the season while Jay Dickman and Peter Crinella collected assists.

The Thunder scored first for the second game in a row. At 8:38 of the first, Clarke popped home a rebound with his backhand to give Wichita a 1-0 lead. Trey Bradley tied it at one at 14:52 as he skated across the slot, pulled Jake Theut away from his crease and notched his third of the season. Just 27 seconds later, Mason Mannek made it 3-1 with a power play goal.

Matthew Boucher increased the lead to 3-1 just 36 seconds into the second. He intercepted a pass at the red line, came in on his off-wing and beat Theut for his first of the night. Tyler Penner made it 4-1 at 2:09 as he found a rebound from a Kyle Pouncy shot and put it home for his sixth of the year. Andrew Nielson scored at 13:50 to make it 5-1. Brian Bowen added another to give the Grizzlies four goals in the second and a 6-1 lead after 40 minutes.

Boucher scored a power play goal in the third period to make it 7-1. Wichita outshot the Grizzlies in the final frame, 18-10, but couldn't get another past Garrett Metcalf.

Wichita's skid hits seven-straight games with the loss.

The Thunder closes their five-game road trip tomorrow afternoon at 2:10 p.m. CST against Utah.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Wichita Thunder office located at 505 W. Maple, Suite 100, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On weekday game days, the Thunder office closes at 4 p.m. Click here to purchase online!

ï»¿Fans can also purchase tickets at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and starting at noon on weekend game days.

Season tickets for the 2021-22 season are still available. Join Thunder Nation today and lock in your seat(s) for all 36 home games at INTRUST Bank Arena.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.