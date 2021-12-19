Matt Jurusik Returns to Steelheads Following AHL Stint

BOISE, Idaho - Goaltender Matt Jurusik has returned to the Idaho Steelheads prior to this afternoon's game after being released from his AHL PTO by the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced on Sunday.

Jurusik, 24, played in two games with the AHL Penguins, tallying a 1-1-0 record with a 2.00 goals-against average and a .926 save percentage. The La Grange, Ill. native posted his first AHL shutout on December 12 against Springfield, saving all 28 shots in his AHL debut. This follows his first-career shutout earned three days prior with the Steelheads in a 24-save effort. He joins the Steelheads with

a 5-2-1 record along with a 1.86 GAA and a .929 save pct. with one shutout through nine games. He currently sits third among qualifying ECHL goaltenders in GAA and sixth in save pct. and through 17 ECHL games owns a 7-7-2 record with a 2.35 GAA and .924 save pct.

The 6-foot-2 goaltender was a 2019-20 WCHA Third-Team All-Star selection with Michigan Tech University to close his four-year collegiate career and also earned a bronze medal for Team USA at the 2014-15 Hlinka Gretzky Cup. In four collegiate seasons between Michigan Tech and the University of Wisconsin, Jurusik totaled a 45-44-12 record with a 2.84 GAA and .903 save pct. with five shutouts.

