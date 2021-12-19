Solar Bears Sign Rich Boyd

December 19, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







TULSA, Okla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the signing of defenseman Rich Boyd to an ECHL Standard Player Contract. Orlando has also added Jake Ramsey as an emergency backup goaltender.

Boyd, 26, returns to the Solar Bears for his third stint with the organization after playing in 43 total games between 2019-21, collecting 12 points (4g-8a). He also has skated in two games with the Maine Mariners.

Prior to turning pro, the Fort Myers native played five seasons of college hockey at the University of New Hampshire, where he collected 21 points (6g-15a) in 124 games for the Wildcats program.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears make their first-ever visit to the Sooner State when they face the Tulsa Oilers tonight at 5:05 p.m. ET at the BOK Center. The Solar Bears are back on home ice when they host the Atlanta Gladiators for Teddy Bear Toss Night, presented by Janney Roofing, on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.