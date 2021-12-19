Game Preview: Solar Bears at Oilers: December 19, 2021
December 19, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
TULSA, Okla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (12-10-1-0) make their first-ever visit to the Sooner State as they take on the Tulsa Oilers (11-8-0-1) tonight at 5:05 p.m. ET from the BOK Center. Orlando looks to build off its 6-2 victory on Friday over Allen. The Solar Bears previously faced Tulsa in a home match during the 2014-15 season, a 6-4 win on Jan. 17, 2015.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:
Orlando is 3-for-12 (25%) on the power play over its last five games.
Zach Émond is expected to get the start today for the Solar Bears. The goaltender went 34-for-36 (.944 save percentage) on Friday against the Americans.
Orlando is 6-for-7 (85.71%) on the penalty kill in its last four games.
Joe Garreffa enters tonight's match with a two-game point streak (2g-3a) following a career-high four points on Friday.
Orlando is 11-0-0-0 when scoring first, and 9-2-1-0 when scoring a goal in the first period.
Michael Brodzinski is third in scoring among Eastern Conference defensemen with 16 points (4g-12a).
Orlando (10.91) and Tulsa (10.60) are both averaging the second-fewest penalty minutes per game in their respective conferences.
Tulsa is in its second season of a three-year affiliation with the Anaheim Ducks and are coached by Rob Murray, who led the now-defunct Alaska Aces to the Kelly Cup in 2014. After winning five straight games from Nov. 28-Dec. 8, the Oilers have cooled off, dropping their last three contests at home. Former Solar Bears on Tulsa's roster include forwards Eddie Matsushima and Dylan Sadowy, along with forward Alex Gilmour, who appeared in training camp with Orlando for the 2020-21 season.
