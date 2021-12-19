Wings Comeback Hands Indy Loss in Kalamazoo

December 19, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release







KALAMAZOO - Playing their third game in three days, the Indy Fuel visited the Kalamazoo Wings on Sunday afternoon. Indy would score six goals throughout the 60 minutes but the Wings five goals in 4:07 in the third period would give them the win on Sunday.

The Wings would be the first team to get on the board on Sunday afternoon when Logan Lambdin deflected a shot from the point over the shoulder of Fuel goaltender Mitch Gillam. Taking advantage of a Fuel penalty, Kalamazoo doubled their lead when Justin Taylor fed a cross-ice pass to Max Humitz and he buried the puck into an empty net.

Indy would respond with a goal of their own after Riley McKay tucked a puck behind Kalamazoo goaltender Trevor Gorsuch for his second goal in as many games. Less than a minute later, Spencer Watson got alone behind the Kalamazoo defense and beat Gorsuch with a puck that rolled off of his stick.

The Fuel earned the first goal of the second period when Jan Mandat got behind the Wings defense and put a puck on goal that would get knocked in by a sliding Wings defenseman. Earning another shot on the power play, Kalamazoo scored their third goal of the game when Matheson Iacopelli wristed a shot from the point and beat a screened Gillam.

Earning his fifth goal in three games for the Fuel Darien Craighead put the Fuel up 4-3 when he tapped home a pass from Brent Gates. Giving Indy a 5-3 lead, Mike Lee threw a puck on net from the sideboards and it trickled past Gorsuch, who would be replaced by Jet Greaves.

Scoring Indy's 6th goal of the game, Brent Gates threw a puck on the net and it deflected past Greaves. After Chris Cameron got called for a double-minor late in the period, the Wings Jake Slaker and Raymond Brice scored back-to-back power-play goals.

Cutting Indy's lead to one goal, Kalamazoo scored another goal to tie the game 6-6 when Justin Murray fired a wrist shot from the slot and beat Gillam. Taking the lead almost immediately following Murray's goal, Max Humitz jumped on a turnover and he fired a wrist shot past Gillam to make the score 7-6. Brice would score his second goal of the game when he put in the empty netter to give the Wings an 8-6 win.

Various ticket options are now on sale for the Fuel's 8th season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Lock up your seat for every second of the action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum with a Fuel Ticket Plan - grab yours by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL. Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the 2021-22 season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.