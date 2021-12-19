ECHL Transactions - December 19

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, December 19, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Atlanta:

Matt Harrington, F

Florida:

Damian Chrcek, D

Kansas City:

Joe Murdaca, G

Norfolk:

Conor Landrigan, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Fort Wayne:

Add Kaleigh Schrock, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Connor Jones, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/11)

Greenville:

Delete Liam Pecararo, F loaned to Charlotte

Delete Max Zimmer, F loaned to Charlotte

Delete Jacob Ingham, G recalled to Ontario by Los Angeles [12/18]

Add Karch Bachman, F activated from Injured Reserve [12/16]

Delete Karch Bachman, F recalled by Charlotte [12/16]

Idaho:

Add Matt Jurusik, G returned from loan to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Add Doug Melvin, G released as EBUG

Delete Jake Kupsky, G placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Colton Point, G placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Indy:

Add Pavel Vorobei, D activated from reserve

Delete Tom Aubrun, G placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Matt Iacopelli, F activated from reserve

Delete Cody Corbett, D placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Add Kyle Rhodes, D activated from reserve

Orlando:

Add Richie Boyd, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Jake Ramsey, G added as EBUG

Rapid City:

Add Luksa Parik, G assigned by Ontario

Toledo:

Add Austin McIlmurray, F activated from reserve

Delete Steve Oleksy, D placed on reserve

Trois-Rivieres:

Add Cedric Desruisseaux, F activated from reserve

Delete Peter Abbandonato, F recalled by Laval

Worcester:

Delete Ken Appleby, G recalled to Bridgeport by NY Islanders

