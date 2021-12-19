ECHL Transactions - December 19
December 19, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, December 19, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Atlanta:
Matt Harrington, F
Florida:
Damian Chrcek, D
Kansas City:
Joe Murdaca, G
Norfolk:
Conor Landrigan, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Fort Wayne:
Add Kaleigh Schrock, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Connor Jones, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/11)
Greenville:
Delete Liam Pecararo, F loaned to Charlotte
Delete Max Zimmer, F loaned to Charlotte
Delete Jacob Ingham, G recalled to Ontario by Los Angeles [12/18]
Add Karch Bachman, F activated from Injured Reserve [12/16]
Delete Karch Bachman, F recalled by Charlotte [12/16]
Idaho:
Add Matt Jurusik, G returned from loan to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Add Doug Melvin, G released as EBUG
Delete Jake Kupsky, G placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Colton Point, G placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Indy:
Add Pavel Vorobei, D activated from reserve
Delete Tom Aubrun, G placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Matt Iacopelli, F activated from reserve
Delete Cody Corbett, D placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Add Kyle Rhodes, D activated from reserve
Orlando:
Add Richie Boyd, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Jake Ramsey, G added as EBUG
Rapid City:
Add Luksa Parik, G assigned by Ontario
Toledo:
Add Austin McIlmurray, F activated from reserve
Delete Steve Oleksy, D placed on reserve
Trois-Rivieres:
Add Cedric Desruisseaux, F activated from reserve
Delete Peter Abbandonato, F recalled by Laval
Worcester:
Delete Ken Appleby, G recalled to Bridgeport by NY Islanders
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 19, 2021
- Grizz Sweep Series with 5-3 Comeback Win - Utah Grizzlies
- Walleye Sweep Swamp Rabbits on Gazzola's Game-Winner - Toledo Walleye
- Rabbits Fall in Overtime to Walleye on Sunday - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- All out Brawl Ends in a Stingrays Loss - South Carolina Stingrays
- Thunder Ends Road Swing with Loss at Utah - Wichita Thunder
- Wings Comeback Hands Indy Loss in Kalamazoo - Indy Fuel
- Matt Jurusik Returns to Steelheads Following AHL Stint - Idaho Steelheads
- ECHL Transactions - December 19 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspension - ECHL
- Game Notes: at Idaho - Rapid City Rush
- Lukas Parik Reassigned to Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Oilers: December 19, 2021 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Icemen Win Fifth Straight as They Sting Rays 3-1 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Solar Bears Sign Rich Boyd - Orlando Solar Bears
- Thunder Closes Utah Swing Today - Wichita Thunder
- Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits vs. Walleye - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Utah Uses Big Second Period in Win vs. Wichita - Wichita Thunder
- Grizzlies Score 7 Unanswered in Saturday Victory - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.