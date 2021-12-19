Game Notes: at Idaho

GAME #26 at Idaho

12/19/21 | Idaho Central Arena | 4:05 P.M.

LAST TIME OUT: Chase Harrison and Tristan Thompson both scored and David Tendeck made 41 saves on 44 shots but the Idaho Steelheads defeated the Rush, 5-2, Friday night at the Idaho Central Arena. Idaho netted a pair of empty net goals in the final two minutes to provide breathing room in what had been a one-goal game.

AN EARNED PROMOTION: Rush center Logan Nelson was called up to the AHL and the Tucson Roadrunners on Saturday for what will be his first career appearance in the AHL. Nelson is the league's leader in assists with 22 and second in the ECHL with 31 points. The 28-year-old is in his eighth professional season and has appeared in 356 career ECHL games. Nelson did not play in Tucson's Saturday night game against Ontario.

BACK AND FORTH: Lukas Parik was recalled by the Ontario Reign on Saturday. He was the backup for Ontario's game against Tucson on Saturday night and was reassigned to Rapid City again on Sunday morning. Parik is expected to make the start in net for the Rush on Sunday afternoon.

THERE MUST BE SOMETHING IN THE WATER: Chase Harrison scored his third goal of the season on Friday, all three of which have come against the Steelheads. Harrison is tied with Max Coatta for the team lead in goals against Idaho with three. In seven games against Idaho, Harrison has three goals and one assist as opposed to no goals and four assists in 16 games against the rest of the league.

HAPPY HOLIDAYS: Following Sunday's game, Rapid City will have an eight-day break before it hits the ice again. The Rush next play on December 27, two days after Christmas. That begins a stretch of four games in six days, all at home.

SHUT DOWN STEELHEADS: Idaho statistically has the best defense in the ECHL. The Steelheads allow an average of 2.08 goals against per game. The second-lowest goals against per game mark in the league is 2.50, owned by both Ft. Wayne and Jacksonville. Idaho has allowed two goals or fewer in its last six games, during which it is 5-1-0-0.

ODDS AND ENDS: David Tendeck's 41 saves on Friday were one shy of his career-high and the Rush season high, set during the 4-2 season-opening win over Tulsa on October 22...Sunday is the final scheduled game between the Rush and Steelheads in Boise this season. Idaho will visit Rapid City one more time, for three games in January to conclude the season series...the Rush are 1-0-0-1 in games that take place on a Sunday this season.

UP NEXT: The Rush return to action following an eight-day break on Monday, December 27 at home against the Utah Grizzlies. Puck drop at The Monument Ice Arena is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

