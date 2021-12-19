Oilers Fall 5-2 to Orlando

TULSA, OK - The Oilers fell 5-2 to Orlando at the BOK Center on Sunday evening.

Jordan Ernst opened the scoring 6:02 in, blasting a slap shot from the high slot for goals in back-to-back games, giving the Oilers an early 1-0 lead. Andrew McLean answered 2:02 after the opening goal, jumping down from the left point to tie the game 1-1.

Jake Transit gave Orlando its first lead of the game 3:25 into the middle frame, poking a rebound through Kai Edmonds to make it a 2-1 game. Jack Doremus followed up with a power-play goal 1:25 later, unleashing a one timer from the left circle off an odd-man rush to tie the game 2-2. Luke Boka shoved home the eventual game-winning goal with 5:32 remaining in the second period.

Michael Brodzinksi scored the first of two empty-net goals, catapulting the puck from his own zone with 32 seconds left. Aaron Luchuk's empty netter from the neutral zone iced the game 5-2 in Orlando's favor.

The Oilers head out on the road for the first time in 10 games, playing Wichita at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 26 at INTRUST Bank Arena.

