Oilers Fall 5-2 to Orlando
December 19, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, OK - The Oilers fell 5-2 to Orlando at the BOK Center on Sunday evening.
Jordan Ernst opened the scoring 6:02 in, blasting a slap shot from the high slot for goals in back-to-back games, giving the Oilers an early 1-0 lead. Andrew McLean answered 2:02 after the opening goal, jumping down from the left point to tie the game 1-1.
Jake Transit gave Orlando its first lead of the game 3:25 into the middle frame, poking a rebound through Kai Edmonds to make it a 2-1 game. Jack Doremus followed up with a power-play goal 1:25 later, unleashing a one timer from the left circle off an odd-man rush to tie the game 2-2. Luke Boka shoved home the eventual game-winning goal with 5:32 remaining in the second period.
Michael Brodzinksi scored the first of two empty-net goals, catapulting the puck from his own zone with 32 seconds left. Aaron Luchuk's empty netter from the neutral zone iced the game 5-2 in Orlando's favor.
The Oilers head out on the road for the first time in 10 games, playing Wichita at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 26 at INTRUST Bank Arena.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 19, 2021
- Boka, Émond Guide Solar Bears to 5-2 Win - Orlando Solar Bears
- Kalmazoo Comeback Stuns Indy - Kalamazoo Wings
- Oilers Fall 5-2 to Orlando - Tulsa Oilers
- Grizz Sweep Series with 5-3 Comeback Win - Utah Grizzlies
- Walleye Sweep Swamp Rabbits on Gazzola's Game-Winner - Toledo Walleye
- Rabbits Fall in Overtime to Walleye on Sunday - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- All out Brawl Ends in a Stingrays Loss - South Carolina Stingrays
- Thunder Ends Road Swing with Loss at Utah - Wichita Thunder
- Wings Comeback Hands Indy Loss in Kalamazoo - Indy Fuel
- Matt Jurusik Returns to Steelheads Following AHL Stint - Idaho Steelheads
- ECHL Transactions - December 19 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspension - ECHL
- Game Notes: at Idaho - Rapid City Rush
- Lukas Parik Reassigned to Rush - Rapid City Rush
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Oilers: December 19, 2021 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Icemen Win Fifth Straight as They Sting Rays 3-1 - Jacksonville Icemen
- Solar Bears Sign Rich Boyd - Orlando Solar Bears
- Thunder Closes Utah Swing Today - Wichita Thunder
- Morning Tea: Swamp Rabbits vs. Walleye - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Utah Uses Big Second Period in Win vs. Wichita - Wichita Thunder
- Grizzlies Score 7 Unanswered in Saturday Victory - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.