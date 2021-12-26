Thunder Begins Homestand Today vs. Tulsa

December 26, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder take on the Tulsa Oilers

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, returns home this afternoon at 4:05 p.m. against Tulsa to start a three-game homestand.

Today is the first home game for the Thunder since December 10. Wichita will play four of the next five at home with a New Year's Eve visit to Kansas City to face the Mavericks. Today is also the first of a back-to-back set against Tulsa.

Wichita is in the midst of an eight-game losing skid while the Oilers have lost their last four. The Thunder were swept last week in Utah while Orlando claimed a 4-2 win a week ago in Tulsa at the BOK Center.

In fact, the loss that started the current slide for the Thunder came on December 5 at the BOK Center against the Oilers, losing 5-2. Wichita leads the season-series 3-1-0

The Oilers sit in fourth place in the Mountain Division with 23 points, two points ahead of the Thunder and the Mavericks. Tulsa has played the fewest games in the division with today being the 22nd of the season for the Oilers. Wichita has played 24 games heading into today's contest.

Dylan Sadowy leads Tulsa with 19 points. Jack Doremus and Logan Coomes are second with 18 points. Jay Dickman leads the Thunder with 23 points. Peter Crinella is second with 22 points.

