Solar Bears Sign Thomas Sigouin

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the club has signed goaltender Thomas Sigouin to an ECHL Standard Player Contract.

Sigouin (sih-GWAN), 21, joins Orlando after posting a 4-4-0 record in eight appearances with Concordia University this season, along with a 3.12 goals-against average, a .913 save percentage and one shutout.

Prior to his university career, the Amos, Québec native played parts of four seasons in the Québec Major Junior Hockey League with the Québec Remparts and Sherbrooke Phoenix, where he posted a 34-16-7 record in 59 appearances with a 2.71 GAA, a .904 save percentage and six shutouts. During the 2021 QMJHL playoffs, Sigouin made league history by becoming the first goaltender to score a goal in a postseason contest.

Orlando has also activated forwards Tristin Langan and Canon Pieper from the Commissioner's Exempt List, while defenseman Chad Duchesne has been added to the Commissioner's Exempt List.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears return from the holiday break when they host the Florida Everblades for the first time this season, tonight at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

