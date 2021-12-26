Stingrays Drop Post-Holiday Matinee
December 26, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - Andrew Cherniwchan netted his team-leading 11th goal on Sunday afternoon as the South Carolina Stingrays (9-13-2-0) fell to the Jacksonville Icemen (17-8-1-1) by a final score of 3-1 at the North Charleston Coliseum.
Late in the first period, Sean Giles found himself racing into the play, receiving a perfect feed from Brandon Fortunato, and unleashing a big wrist shot through traffic to beat Ryan Bednard for the 1-0 lead.
Craig Martin doubled the lead midway through the second period as he found himself alone in the slot, picking up a loose puck for the power play goal. Luke Lynch made a perfect area pass between the four Stingrays defensemen, allowing Martin to fire a quick shot for the 2-0 lead.
South Carolina stung back on Cherniwchan's 11th of the year to cut the deficit in half less than five minutes later. Justin Florek tossed a puck toward the net from the blue line that landed perfectly on Cherniwchan's stick. The captain made a quick cut to his right and lifted the puck past a sprawling Charles Williams.
Jacksonville regained their two-goal advantage on their second power play of the middle frame as Fortunato fed Jake Elmer on the left circle. Elmer wound up and showed his power on a missile over the glove of Bednard for the 3-1 lead.
Bednard halted 20 shots while picking up his first loss against Jacksonville this year while Williams remained perfect in regulation, advancing to 2-0-0-1 against South Carolina thanks to a 25-save performance.
The Stingrays return to action on Wednesday, December 29th when the team heads to Jacksonville, Florida to take on the Icemen at 7:00 p.m.
