Cyclones Explode in 7-1 Win over Nailers

December 26, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release







West Virginia, WV - Four different players registered three point nights for the Cyclones in the team's dominant post-Christmas win over the Nailers, taking Wheeling down 7-1 inside WesBanco Arena Sunday night.

- The Cyclones move to 15-11-0-0 on the season, and are four games above .500 for the second time this season. The team sits 3rd in the Central Division standings, jumping a point ahead of the Nailers who sit 14-9-1-0 on the 2021-22 ECHL season.

- Wheeling got the scoring started when Bobby Hampton intercepted a puck in the attacking end, then found Brandon Saigeon in-between the circles for a shot that beat Mat Robson 6:31 into the first.

- Lukas Craggs found the equalizer late in the first. The Cyclones forward took a left point shot that was blocked, but found his rebound and raced into the left circle to shoot his next chance by Wheeling's Tommy Nappier, tying the game at one a piece.

- Louie Caporusso would put the Cyclones up 4:33 into the second period with a net-front opportunity to shovel it by Nappier to make it 2-1. That was the first of three Cyclones goals in the period and first within a 6:27 span. After Caporusso's goal, Jack Van Boekel threaded an excellent pass through the middle of the ice to Matt McLeod, who raced by the Nailers defense for a breakaway goal. Less than four minutes later, Dajon Mingo converted on the first Cyclones shorthanded goal of the season after receiving a 2-on-1 pass from Lincoln Griffin to make it 4-1 Cincinnati.

- The 'Clones added another three spot in the final period. Wyatt Ege made it 5-1 on a poor play goal 3:33 into the third when the rookie defenseman took a wrist shot form the center of the blue line that went through traffic. The Cyclones went 1-for-4 on the power play while playing perfect through three penalty killing situations.

- Justin Vaive scored after Nick Boka raced behind the net and found the Cyclones captain for a one-timer parked in front of Nappier. At the 14:39 mark, Craggs converted on his second goal of the night and sixth of the season when he gained the Nailers line, sending a heavy wrist shot onto the goal, making it 7-1.

- Robson made 21 saves for his 10th win of the season. He is 10-6-0 overall. Nappier made 17 saves for the Nailers

A season long-seven game road trip concludes for the 'Clones Monday night in Fort Wayne.

Stay tuned all season for updates on important events, player signings, promotion and ticketing information and MORE! Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information, and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.