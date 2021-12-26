Fuel Announce Multiple Roster Moves

INDIANAPOLIS - The Rockford IceHogs, American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the ECHL's Indy Fuel, announced Sunday that they have recalled Chad Yetman, Jacob LeGuerrier and Cale Morris from the Indy Fuel.

Yetman, 21, re-joins the IceHogs after playing three games for the Fuel since he was assigned on December 15. Splitting his time between Indy and Rockford this season, the 6th round draft pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft (172nd overall) has appeared in 19 games for the Fuel this season totaling six goals and 12 assists.

LeGuerrier, 21, was assigned to the Fuel early in the 2021-22 campaign. The 6-foot-1, 203-pound defenseman has appeared in 20 games this season tallying two goals, five assists and six penalty minutes. Prior to joining the Fuel, LeGuerrier played two AHL games for the IceHogs.

Morris, 25, returns to the IceHogs with 14 ECHL games under his belt. Earning a 6-5-1-1 record through 14 games, the Larkspur, Colorado native has registered a 2.82 goals-against average, as well as a .898 save percentage. Skating in two games for the IceHogs this season, Morris has earned a 1.64 goals-against average a .919 save percentage.

The Fuel also announced on Sunday that they have signed forward Griff Jeszka to a standard player contract. Jeszka has split the 2021-22 season between the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears and SPHL's Pensacola Ice Flyers. In 17 games with the Ice Flyers, Jeszka has earned 12 goals and seven assists.

