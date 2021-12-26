South Carolina Resigned Defenseman Martin

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have agreed to terms with defenseman Bryce Martin on ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Jacksonville Icemen.

Martin, 24, is set for his second stint with the Stingrays this season. The blueliner initially agreed to terms on Wednesday, December 15th before being released on Monday. The 5-foot-11, 185-pound comes to Charleston after spending parts of the last three seasons with the Elmira Enforcers of the Federal Professional Hockey League and Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs of the Southern Professional Hockey League. In two years with Elmira, the defenseman appeared in 39 games, scoring seven goals and adding 11 assists for a total of 18 points. With Roanoke, Martin assisted on seven goals in 27 career games.

The native of Fort Erie, Ontario showed an increase in production his final two years of his junior hockey career, accumulating 36 points in 54 games with Cobourg and Aurora of the OJHL during the 2017-18 campaign. The following season, Martin averaged two points per game, tallying 69 points (26 goals, 43 assists) in 34 games with the Niagara Whalers where he participated in the GMHL All-Star Game.

