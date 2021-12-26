Railers Blanked by Thunder 5-0

December 26, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release







Worcester, MA - The Worcester Railers HC (8-11-0-1, 17pts) lost to the Adirondack Thunder (11-8-1-0, 23pts) by the final score of 5-0 at the DCU center on Sunday night. The Railers are back at the DCU Center against the Reading Royals on Monday, December 27th at 7:05 for the second of their "Home for the Holidays" games.

The Thunder came out swinging as Jake Ryczek (1-1-2), Jordan Kaplan (1-1-2), and Robbie Payne (1-1-2) each scored in the first 3:43 to give Adirondack a quick 3-0 lead. Alexandre Carrier (1-0-1) would score as well midway through the first to make it 4-0. The second would be scoreless, as the Railers managed to outshoot Adirondack in the period 16-10. Tyler Irvine (1-1-2) scored the lone goal of the third period with 9:26 remaining to give the game its final score of 5-0.

Adirondack didn't waste any time in the first period, as Jake Ryczek (3rd) scored just 22 seconds into the game. The Thunder kept rolling, as Jordan Kaplan (2nd) and Robbie Payne (5th) scored just 24 seconds apart. The Thunder would hold a 3-0 lead 3:43 into the contest. The Railers thought that they had their first goal of the game with 12:12 to go in the first, but video replay determined that the puck did not cross the line. The game would remain 3-0 Adirondack. One minute after the video review, the Thunder struck again. Alexandre Carrier (4th) put one past Poreda to make it 4-0 Adirondack, with 11:12 remaining in the first. Neither team would score again for the rest of the period, as the first twenty minutes would come to an end with Adirondack leading 4-0. The Thunder led in shots 19-9.

It was a quiet second period, as neither team found the back of the net. The best chance of the period for the Railers came with 9:34 to go in the period, as Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman found the puck alone in front but was denied by the outstretched right toe of Thunder goaltender Brandon Kasel. Ross Olsson (3rd FM) and Jimmy Mazza (3rd FM) dropped the gloves and squared off for the second time this season with 5:31 remaining in the period. The score would remain 4-0 heading into the third. Worcester outshot Adirondack 16-10 in the period, while Adirondack led 29-26 on the game.

The only goal of the third period came with 9:26 to go in the game, as Tyler Irvine (11th) put home a loose puck in front to make it 5-0 Adirondack. Neither team would score the rest of the way, as Worcester would fall to Adirondack by the final score of 5-0.

Notes:

Three Stars: 3rd Star: Robbie Payne (1-1-2, +2, 1 shot), 2nd Star: Tyler Irvine (1-1-2, +1, 3 shots), 1st Star: Brandon Kasel (33 saves, 0GA, 1.000 SV%)... Final shots were 39-33 in favor of Adirondack... Brandon Kasel (2-0-0) made 33 saves on 33 shots for Adirondack... Jimmy Poreda (1-2-0) made 34 saves on 39 shots for Worcester, while Rob Lemelin served as the EBUG... Worcester went 0-for-3 on the power play while Adirondack went 1-for-2... Tommy Besinger (CEL), Reece Newkirk (CEL), Grant Jozefek (INJ), Will Cullen (DNP) and Anthony Repaci (DNP) did not dress for Worcester... Mike Cornell, Collin Adams, Connor McCarthy, Paul Thompson, Felix Bibeau, and Ken Appleby are on recall with the Bridgeport Islanders... Drew Callin, Blake Christensen, and Colten Ellis are on recall with the Springfield Thunderbirds... Jacob Hayhurst led the Railers in shots with 6... Chris Ordoobadi and Jason Salvaggio made their Worcester debuts... Worcester has 52 games left on the regular season 25 of which are at the DCU center... The Railers are now 22-15-2-0 all-time vs. the Thunder and 8-8-1-0 at the DCU Center against Adirondack.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.