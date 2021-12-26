K-Wings Win Winterfest Shootout in Instant Classic

TOLEDO, OH- In their first shootout of the season, the Kalamazoo Wings (13-10-0-0) took down the Toledo Walleye (16-6-0-2) by a score of 3-2 (F/SO) outside at Fifth Third Field in Toledo on Sunday night.

Wings Defenseman Collin Saccoman forced a turnover at center ice and found a streaking Kyle Blaney who scored the opening goal 74 seconds into the game. Toledo tied it up with a 3-on-2 breakaway goal by Brady Tomlak midway through the first period. Four minutes later Erik Bradford answered with a breakaway goal of his own, capped off with a nifty move to beat the Walleye goalie. The K-Wings took a 2-1 lead heading into the first intermission.

A series of penalties left Kalamazoo a man down to start the second period. Toledo capitalized on the advantage 2:35 into the frame. John Albert deflected in the game-tying goal with just 10 seconds remaining on the Walleye power play.

Goaltending and defense took over from that point forward. The K-Wings were unable to take advantage of their three power-play opportunities. Kalamazoo successfully killed the other two power-plays they faced.

A scoreless third period and overtime lead to the K-Wing's first shootout of the season. Greaves stopped two of three shots he faced in the shootout. Justin Taylor and Erik Bradford racked up shootout goals before Matheson Iacopelli sent the K-Wings home happy.

Greaves was electric, stopping 41 of 43 shots to earn his 8th win of the season.

