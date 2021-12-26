K-Wings Win Winterfest Shootout in Instant Classic
December 26, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
TOLEDO, OH- In their first shootout of the season, the Kalamazoo Wings (13-10-0-0) took down the Toledo Walleye (16-6-0-2) by a score of 3-2 (F/SO) outside at Fifth Third Field in Toledo on Sunday night.
Wings Defenseman Collin Saccoman forced a turnover at center ice and found a streaking Kyle Blaney who scored the opening goal 74 seconds into the game. Toledo tied it up with a 3-on-2 breakaway goal by Brady Tomlak midway through the first period. Four minutes later Erik Bradford answered with a breakaway goal of his own, capped off with a nifty move to beat the Walleye goalie. The K-Wings took a 2-1 lead heading into the first intermission.
A series of penalties left Kalamazoo a man down to start the second period. Toledo capitalized on the advantage 2:35 into the frame. John Albert deflected in the game-tying goal with just 10 seconds remaining on the Walleye power play.
Goaltending and defense took over from that point forward. The K-Wings were unable to take advantage of their three power-play opportunities. Kalamazoo successfully killed the other two power-plays they faced.
A scoreless third period and overtime lead to the K-Wing's first shootout of the season. Greaves stopped two of three shots he faced in the shootout. Justin Taylor and Erik Bradford racked up shootout goals before Matheson Iacopelli sent the K-Wings home happy.
Greaves was electric, stopping 41 of 43 shots to earn his 8th win of the season.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 26, 2021
- Shorthanded Solar Bears Fall 5-0 to Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- K-Wings Win Winterfest Shootout in Instant Classic - Kalamazoo Wings
- Crinella Scores Twice in OT Loss to Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
- Walleye Fall to Wings, 3-2, in Winterfest Shootout - Toledo Walleye
- Railers Blanked by Thunder 5-0 - Worcester Railers HC
- Everblades Earn Franchise's 1,000th All-Time Victory with 5-0 Win over Orlando - Florida Everblades
- Cyclones Explode in 7-1 Win over Nailers - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Shorthanded Nailers Snakebitten against Cincinnati - Wheeling Nailers
- Fuel Fall to Komets in Hard-Fought Sunday Matchup - Indy Fuel
- Oilers Win Overtime Thriller on Boxing Day - Tulsa Oilers
- Heartlanders Hot in First, Get Point Thanks to Sokay - Iowa Heartlanders
- Stingrays Drop Post-Holiday Matinee - South Carolina Stingrays
- Admirals Add Two Forwards to Active Roster - Norfolk Admirals
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Everblades: December 26, 2021 - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Transactions - December 26 - ECHL
- Fuel Announce Multiple Roster Moves - Indy Fuel
- Solar Bears Sign Thomas Sigouin - Orlando Solar Bears
- Thunder Begins Homestand Today vs. Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
- South Carolina Resigned Defenseman Martin - South Carolina Stingrays
- Preview: Everblades Return to the Ice in Orlando - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.