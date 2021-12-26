Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Everblades: December 26, 2021

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (13-11-1-0) host the Florida Everblades (13-7-2-3) for the first time on home ice this season tonight at 7 p.m. from the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. The Solar Bears are 1-1-0-0 against Florida this season, with each team earning 3-2 wins in regulation at Hertz Arena in mid-November.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

With Atlanta idle, Orlando can move as high as third in the South Division with a win tonight, and to within two points of second-place Florida.

Tristin Langan will make his return to the lineup tonight for Orlando after the last three games due to his placement on the Commissioner's Exempt List. Langan has eight points (2g-6a) over his last eight games, and needs only three point to tie Eric Baier for fifth in scoring in team history.

Kai Edmonds will get the start tonight as he makes his Solar Bears debut. The goaltender was acquired on Dec. 22 from Tulsa in exchange for future considerations.

Canon Pieper is also expected to draw back into the lineup tonight after missing the last four games for the Solar Bears, including three spent on the Commissioner's Exempt List. Orlando is 6-0-1-0 when Pieper records at least one point.

The Everblades enter tonight's game as arguably one of the better road teams in the ECHL, with a 9-0-2-1 record (.875) away from home this season. Florida is led up front by fourth-year forward Blake Winiecki, whose 29 points are tied for third in league scoring.

