Oilers Win Overtime Thriller on Boxing Day

December 26, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







WICHITA, KS - The Oilers topped Wichita 4-3 in overtime on Boxing Day.

Peter Crinella opened the scoring on the power play 6:03 into the game, hammering home a one timer, giving Wichita a 1-0 lead.

Carson Denomie answered 21 seconds into the second period, scoring a one timer of his own to tie the game 1-1. Jack Doremus gave the Oilers their first lead of the night 16:16 into the frame, tucking a power-play break away past Evan Buitenhuis. Rookie Michal Stinil tied the game 1:54 later, depositing a rebound past Daniel Mannella.

Denomie scored his second goal of the game 7:39 into the third period, guiding home a seam pass from Doremus to give the Oilers a 3-2 lead. Crinella tallied his second of the game with 59 seconds remaining, forcing overtime.

Eddie Matsushima hammered home a two-on-one feed from Dyaln Sadowy 1:23 into the overtime, halting Tulsa's four-game skid.

The Oilers return to INTRUST Bank Arena tomorrow, Dec. 27, at 7:05 p.m.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.