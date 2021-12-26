Oilers Win Overtime Thriller on Boxing Day
December 26, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
WICHITA, KS - The Oilers topped Wichita 4-3 in overtime on Boxing Day.
Peter Crinella opened the scoring on the power play 6:03 into the game, hammering home a one timer, giving Wichita a 1-0 lead.
Carson Denomie answered 21 seconds into the second period, scoring a one timer of his own to tie the game 1-1. Jack Doremus gave the Oilers their first lead of the night 16:16 into the frame, tucking a power-play break away past Evan Buitenhuis. Rookie Michal Stinil tied the game 1:54 later, depositing a rebound past Daniel Mannella.
Denomie scored his second goal of the game 7:39 into the third period, guiding home a seam pass from Doremus to give the Oilers a 3-2 lead. Crinella tallied his second of the game with 59 seconds remaining, forcing overtime.
Eddie Matsushima hammered home a two-on-one feed from Dyaln Sadowy 1:23 into the overtime, halting Tulsa's four-game skid.
The Oilers return to INTRUST Bank Arena tomorrow, Dec. 27, at 7:05 p.m.
