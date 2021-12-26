Shorthanded Solar Bears Fall 5-0 to Everblades

December 26, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (13-12-1-0) were unable to solve goaltender Tomas Vomacka, who stopped all 25 Orlando shots he faced, as the Solar Bears fell 5-0 to Florida Everblades (14-7-2-3) on Sunday night at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

1st Period

FLA Goal: Nathan Perkovich (4) at 1:59. Assisted by Kody McDonald.

FLA Goal: Jake McLaughlin (2) at 8:11. Assisted by Joe Pendenza and Alex Aleardi.

FLA Goal: Robert Carpenter (8) [PP] at 19:22. Assisted by Levko Koper and Blake Winiecki.

SHOTS: ORL 8, FLA 10

2nd Period

SHOTS: ORL 8, FLA 8

3rd Period

FLA Goal: Kyle Neuber (3) at 0:33. Assisted by Jake McLaughlin and Blake Winiecki.

FLA Goal: John McCarron (10) at 9:34. Assisted by Blake Winiecki and Jake Jaremko.

SHOTS: ORL 9, FLA 5

Goaltending

ORL: Kai Edmonds, 17-for-22; Thomas Sigouin, 1-for-1

FLA: Tomas Vomacka, 25-for-25

NOTABLES:

This was Orlando's third game of the season in which Orlando dressed the minimum 13 skaters, and the first time of the season on home ice.

Aaron Luchuk and Hunter Fejes led Orlando with five shots apiece.

The Solar Bears are 1-2-0-0 against Florida this season; this was Orlando's first home game of the season against one of the top road teams in the ECHL; Florida is now 10-0-2-1 on the road.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears visit the Everblades on Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 7:30 p.m. at Hertz Arena. Orlando returns home to host the South Carolina Stingrays for New Bears Eve, on Friday, Dec. 31 at 12 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.