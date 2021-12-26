ECHL Transactions - December 26

December 26, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, December 26, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Kansas City:

Ryan Galt, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Alex Sakellaropoulos, G activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Jake Hamilton, D activated from reserve

Delete Joel Rumpel, G placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Brett Van Os, F activated from reserve

Delete Yushiroh Hirano, F placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Cam Johnson, G activated from reserve

Delete Russell Jordan, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Griff Jeszka, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Michael Lackey, G activated from Injured Reserve

Add Ryan Zuhlsdorf, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Tom Aubrun, G activated from reserve

Add Seamus Malone, F activated from reserve

Delete Mitch Gillam, G placed on reserve

Delete Cale Morris, G recalled by Rockford

Delete Chad Yetman, F recalled by Rockford

Delete Jacob LeGuerrier, D recalled by Rockford

Delete Brent Gates, F loaned to San Diego

Iowa:

Add Carter Shinkaruk, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Cole Golka, F activated from reserve

Delete Zach Remers, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Billy Constantinou, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Ryan Kuffner, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Kansas City:

Add Angus Redmond, G activated from Injured Reserve

Norfolk:

Add Aidan Brown, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Matt Carey, F signed contract, added to active roster

Orlando:

Add Thomas Sigouin, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Canon Pieper, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Tristin Langan, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Chad Duchesne, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Joseph Garreffa, F recalled by San Jose (AHL)

South Carolina:

Add Bryce Martin, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Nicholas Blachman, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Toledo:

Add Kade Phipps, G added as EBUG

Add Marcus Vela, F returned from loan to Hershey

Add Steve Oleksy, D activated from reserve

Delete Connor Walters, D placed on reserve

Delete Austin McIlmurray, F placed on reserve

Delete Brandon Schultz, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/12)

Trois-Rivières:

Add Darick Louis-Jean, D activated from reserve

Delete Guillaume Beaudoin, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Cedric Desruisseaux, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Tulsa:

Add Mike McKee, D activated from reserve

Add Wyatt Trumbley, D activated from reserve

Delete Jordan Ernst, F placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Ryan Orgel, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Jordon Stone, D placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Dominic Dockery, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Nate Boomhower, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Tommy Nappier, G assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Add Tyler Drevitch, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Tim Doherty, F activated from reserve

Delete Christopher Merisier-Ortiz, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Sean Josling, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Josh Maniscalco, D recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

Delete Samuel Houde, F recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Delete Adam Smith, D loaned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Delete Patrick Watling, F loaned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Delete Matt Alfaro, F loaned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Worcester:

Add Jason Salvaggio, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Rob Lemelin, G added as EBUG

Delete John Furgele, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Tommy Besinger, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Reece Newkirk, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

