ECHL Transactions - December 26
December 26, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, December 26, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Kansas City:
Ryan Galt, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Alex Sakellaropoulos, G activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Jake Hamilton, D activated from reserve
Delete Joel Rumpel, G placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Brett Van Os, F activated from reserve
Delete Yushiroh Hirano, F placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Cam Johnson, G activated from reserve
Delete Russell Jordan, F placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Griff Jeszka, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Michael Lackey, G activated from Injured Reserve
Add Ryan Zuhlsdorf, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Tom Aubrun, G activated from reserve
Add Seamus Malone, F activated from reserve
Delete Mitch Gillam, G placed on reserve
Delete Cale Morris, G recalled by Rockford
Delete Chad Yetman, F recalled by Rockford
Delete Jacob LeGuerrier, D recalled by Rockford
Delete Brent Gates, F loaned to San Diego
Iowa:
Add Carter Shinkaruk, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Cole Golka, F activated from reserve
Delete Zach Remers, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Billy Constantinou, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Ryan Kuffner, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Kansas City:
Add Angus Redmond, G activated from Injured Reserve
Norfolk:
Add Aidan Brown, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Matt Carey, F signed contract, added to active roster
Orlando:
Add Thomas Sigouin, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Canon Pieper, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Tristin Langan, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Chad Duchesne, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Joseph Garreffa, F recalled by San Jose (AHL)
South Carolina:
Add Bryce Martin, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Nicholas Blachman, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Toledo:
Add Kade Phipps, G added as EBUG
Add Marcus Vela, F returned from loan to Hershey
Add Steve Oleksy, D activated from reserve
Delete Connor Walters, D placed on reserve
Delete Austin McIlmurray, F placed on reserve
Delete Brandon Schultz, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/12)
Trois-Rivières:
Add Darick Louis-Jean, D activated from reserve
Delete Guillaume Beaudoin, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Cedric Desruisseaux, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Tulsa:
Add Mike McKee, D activated from reserve
Add Wyatt Trumbley, D activated from reserve
Delete Jordan Ernst, F placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Ryan Orgel, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Jordon Stone, D placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Dominic Dockery, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Nate Boomhower, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Tommy Nappier, G assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Add Tyler Drevitch, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Tim Doherty, F activated from reserve
Delete Christopher Merisier-Ortiz, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Sean Josling, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Josh Maniscalco, D recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh
Delete Samuel Houde, F recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Delete Adam Smith, D loaned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Delete Patrick Watling, F loaned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Delete Matt Alfaro, F loaned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Worcester:
Add Jason Salvaggio, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Rob Lemelin, G added as EBUG
Delete John Furgele, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Tommy Besinger, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Reece Newkirk, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
