Crinella Scores Twice in OT Loss to Tulsa

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita returned home today for the first time since December 10 to host longtime rival, Tulsa. The Thunder came up short on Boxing Day in a 4-3 overtime loss at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Peter Crinella scored twice, including the game-tying goal with a minute left in regulation to help force overtime. Brayden Watts also had two points in the losing effort.

The Thunder scored first for the fourth game in a row. Crinella made quick work on a power play at 6:03, blasting a one-timer from the left circle past Daniel Mannella.

Tulsa tied the game early in the second as Carson Denomie connected just 21 seconds into the frame. At 16:16, Jack Doremus recorded a power play goal to give the Oilers their first lead of the contest. Michal Stinil tied it at 18:12, firing home a rebound from the right circle for his second of the season.

In the third, Denomie added his second of the contest at 7:39. Doremus found him near the net and he tipped home his third of the season on the power play to make it 3-2. Wichita pulled Buitenhuis and called a timeout with a minute left in the game. Crinella came through the right circle off the faceoff and beat Mannella as he was falling down to tie it at three.

In overtime, Eddie Matsushima scored the game-winner at 1:23. After Wichita came down on a three-on-one break, Tulsa countered the other way on a two-on-none chance and he beat Buitenhuis to end the game.

Wichita scored its first goal of the season with an extra attacker. The Thunder have scored power play goals in three of the last four games.

Crinella recorded his 12th and 13th goals of the season. Watts had two helpers.

Wichita remains at home tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. to host Tulsa.

