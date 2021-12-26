Fuel Fall to Komets in Hard-Fought Sunday Matchup

FORT WAYNE - Even after coming back from a four-goal deficit, the Indy Fuel fell to the Fort Wayne Komets 6-4 Sunday evening.

Fort Wayne struck first with a goal from Matthew Barnaby. The Komets found themselves up by two just over halfway through the period following another equal strength goal from Will Graber. The Fuel's Jan Mandat cut their lead in half with a power play goal with 5:29 remaining in the first.

Multiple penalties called on the Fuel's Riley McKay allowed the Komets to score two power play goals from Matt Alvaro and Shawn Szydlowski respectively. At 11:09, Fort Wayne's Nick Jermain gave Fort Wayne even more insurance to make the score 5-1. Indy's momentum picked up towards the end of the second however with an equal strength goal from newcomer Griff Jeszka and finally from captain Keoni Texeira, ending the period 5-3.

Indy kept up the pressure on Fort Wayne goaltender Jiri Patera with 12 shots throughout the period compared to Fort Wayne's five. The Fuel's Jared Thomas (who also notched two assists during the game) made it a one-goal game after a hooking penalty on the Komets' Oliver Cooper. Indy found themselves unable to capitalize on any remaining opportunities and the game ended with a final score of 6-4 after an empty net goal from Graber.

