Admirals Add Two Forwards to Active Roster

NORFOLK, VA. - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes, announced on Sunday they have signed forwards Matt Carey and Aidan Brown to contracts for the 2021-22 season.

Carey, 29, joins the Admirals after spending the last four seasons in Europe. Most recently, he played in DEL2 with Lowen Frankfurt where he was serving as an assistant captain. In 19 games, Carey posted 13 points (4g, 9a).

The Hamilton, ONT native began his professional career in 2013-14 after spending two seasons at St. Lawrence University. After 37 points in 38 games his senior season, Carey joined the Chicago Blackhawks where played in two games and scored his first NHL goal against the Nashville Predators.

Carey went on to play in 169 career AHL games with the Rockford IceHogs, Iowa Wild, Hartford Wolfpack, and Grand Rapids Griffins. He registered 56 career points (34g, 22a).

Brown, 22, joins the Admirals for his first season as a professional. He started the 2021-22 season with the University of Guelph in USports.

The Newmarket, ONT native played in five seasons with the Barrie Colts of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). In 275 career games with the Colts, Brown posted 106 points (46g, 60a). He played with notable current NHL players in Barrie such as Kevin Leblanc, Andrew Mangiapane, Brendan Lemieux, Ryan Suzuki, and Andrei Svechnikov.

