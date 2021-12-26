Heartlanders Hot in First, Get Point Thanks to Sokay

Coralville, IA - The Heartlanders scored three times in the first period and Ben Sokay tied the game at five to earn the Iowa Heartlanders a point in a 6-5 overtime defeat Sunday at Xtream Arena.

Sokay's tying goal, his second of the contest, came with 1:27 left at the left doorstep. He curled around, stole the puck and swooped it in at the left doorstep. The Landers allowed the overtime goal on the penalty kill to Darik Angeli.

Angeli also tallied for Kansas City at 3:30 of the first, but then Heartlanders offense got going. Ben Sokay (5:06) scored on his next shift, his third of the season to even the score. He snuck the puck through the legs of the netminder Daniil Chechelev, patiently waiting for the rookie to stretch his legs open. Cole Stallard sniped one in from the left dot at 13:35, and Kris Bennett capped the first period scoring with his team-leading 12th of the season on the breakaway from the left slot.

Trevin Kozlowski made 17 saves (2 GA) and was replaced halfway through the game by Jack Berry (OTL, 17 saves on 21 shots). Daniil Chechelev won with 27 denials.

Billings' fifth of the season also came on the breakaway and provided the Heartlanders a 4-2 advantage at 6:24 of the second. Kansas City scored three times in the third to take a 5-4 lead before Sokay's late tying marker.

