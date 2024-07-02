Thunder Bay Walks off Rochester to End First Half
July 2, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Rochester Honkers News Release
Rochester's heartbreaking 2-1 loss on Tuesday night marked the end of an up-and-down first half.
The Honkers got a masterful start from Gauge Lockhart. He had everything working, going 7.2 innings where he did not allow a run. He struck out seven and walked just three.
Rochester drew first blood in the eighth inning thanks to Paul Schoenfeld's RBI single to center, scoring Ryan Tiger. However, the lead was short-lived, as Brody Chrisman tied the game with his own RBI single.
Thunder Bay held Rochester scoreless in the top of the ninth and walked off on a throwing error.
The Honkers finished the half at 12-24. They open the second half Wednesday night at Mayo Field agent Mankato.
