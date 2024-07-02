Rockers Visit Battle Jacks in First-Half Finale

Battle Creek, Mich. - The Green Bay Rockers (13-22) and Battle Creek Battle Jacks (19-16) face off once again from MCCU Field tonight at 5:35 p.m. to round out the first-half of the Northwoods League season. Green Bay fell to Battle Creek 12-4 last night and looks to bounce back in the last matchup between the two teams this summer.

Tonight's game is also the last of seven straight for the Rockers on the road. Through the first six games of the trip, there have plenty of standout performers for Green Bay. One of those studs has been Nick Harms (Case Western Reserve), who hit his fifth home run of the summer yesterday. The outfielder has three long-balls in his last six games.

Another player that's made an impact on the road has been Lane Allen (Blinn College). The freshman moved into the team lead for batting average (.345) after going 11-25 though the first six games of the road trip. Not to mention, two of those hits are home runs, so Allen now has four as a Rocker.

Harms, Allen, and the Green Bay offense set out to end the first half of the season on a high note tonight. As for the defense, it will be anchored by Mikel Howell (Southern Arkansas). The right-handed pitcher has 18 strikeouts and just nine walks across 22 innings this summer. In his last outing on June 27 at Madison, Howell fanned four over three innings.

The Battle Jacks are handing the ball to Noah Sample (Walsh University), who's making his sixth start of the season today. The southpaw has 21 punch outs in just 18 innings en route to a 0.98 ERA.

After Green Bay and Battle Creek duke it out tonight, the Rockers finally head back home to start the second half of the season. Green Bay will take on Wausau tomorrow at Capital Credit Union Park at 6:35 p.m.

Gates for the matchup open at 5:30, with live music from the Little Cisco Band taking place until the end of the third inning. Fans that attend the game will receive a 2024 Rockers team poster and can stay for fireworks after the clash.

