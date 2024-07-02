Rockers Win a High-Scoring Clash Against the Battle Jacks

July 2, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release









Green Bay Rockers on game night

(Green Bay Rockers) Green Bay Rockers on game night(Green Bay Rockers)

Battle Creek, Mich. - The Green Bay Rockers (14-22) outlasted Battle Creek Battle Jacks (19-17) tonight in a 13-11 shootout. Green Bay set a single-game season high with 17 hits on the night - five coming for extra bases.

Every single batter in the Rockers order registered a knock, with three of those players collecting three: Taylor Shultz (Georgia State), Mateo Matthews (Wagner), and Seth Farni (Mississippi).

Green Bay had plenty of balance in terms of RBI, too. Eight of the nine Rockers that stepped up to the plate drove in a run, with Lukas Torres (Wagner) leading the way with a pair of RBI.

Nick Harms (Case Western Reserve) also continued his recent string of success, going 2-for-6 batting with a double and a triple. The outfielder hit a home run in Monday's game at Battle Creek as well.

Green Bay's big batting night culminated in the top of the third inning. The Rockers put up a seven-spot in that frame, thanks to three separate RBI-doubles by Harms, Shultz, and Torres. The Battle Jacks did not help themselves, either, as they allowed two more runs on a wild pitch and an error.

After three innings, the Rockers were up 9-3. The lead ballooned to 13-3 after Green Bay put up four additional runs in the top of the sixth. However, Battle Creek responded with its own seven-run frame in the bottom of the sixth.

Ultimately, the Rockers early advantage proved to be too large for the Battle Jacks to make up. Apart from the Battle Jacks' seven-run inning, the Rockers pitching staff handled business: namely starter Mikel Howell (Southern Arkansas). The right-hander only gave up three runs across five innings while fanning four.

Green Bay closer Mack Crowley (Minnesota State-Mankato) also had four strikeouts over the final three innings of the game. The Green Bay native allowed just one run on two hits to put away the Jacks.

With tonight's win officially in the books, the Rockers and Battle Jacks finish their season series with two wins a piece. This also marks the end of Green Bay's seven-game road trip - and the first half of their Northwoods League schedule.

The Rockers now make the trip back home for a two-game set against the Wausau Woodchucks. The first meeting between Green Bay and Wausau is tomorrow at 6:35 p.m. at Capital Credit Union Park. Gates open at 5:30, which is when the Little Cisco Band will be performing until the end of the third inning.

Fans that show up to Green Bay's second-half opener will receive a 2024 team poster and can stay after the game concludes to watch pre-Fourth of July fireworks at the ballpark.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.