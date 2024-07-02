Huskies, Carney, Take Pitcher's Duel to Finish First Half Strong

July 2, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Duluth Huskies News Release







The Duluth Huskies shut out the St. Cloud Rox, 2-0, in the first half finale Tuesday night at Wade Stadium.

The Huskies (17-17) used a strong start from Colin Carney to shut down what had been a white-hot offense in the Rox (18-15) to finish the first half of the season off with a win.

The game was an old-fashioned pitcher's duel through six. Each team tossed up zeros in every frame. In the Rox's case, starting pitcher Dallin Harrison was perfect through five and had a no-hitter going through six.

However, despite being at just 72 pitches, Rox head coach Nick Studdard lifted his starter. In came Ayden Decker-Petty, who had been pretty good entering play (0.82 ERA in 11.0 IP). But, in this particular outing, things went wrong almost immediately.

Decker-Petty's first batter, Jake Downing, ended the no-hitter on a sharp single up the middle. He followed that up by allowing another base hit to MJ Sweeney. A double steal and sac fly by Reagan Reeder later, and the Huskies were on top, 1-0.

Carney started the top of the eighth, but after allowing a one-out single, departed the game. The final line: 7.1 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K. Isaac Rohde came in and got the Huskies out of trouble in the eighth.

In the bottom half of the inning, the Huskies added a massive insurance run. Jayden Duplantier picked up his sixth RBI of the season after incredibly legging out an infield single. The hustle play allowed the Huskies to lead, 2-0, as they tried to lock down their second shutout of the season.

Rohde and the Huskies defense sure made things interesting, loading the bases on a walk, single and an error. Rohde gave way for Albert Roblez, who induced a game-ending, 5-3 double play to seal the shutout.

With the win, the Huskies wrapped the first half at .500, 17-17. La Crosse took the first half playoff berth; now the standings reset and the second half gets going right away. The Bismarck Larks are in town for a two-game series starting tomorrow. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.