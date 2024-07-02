Eau Claire Express Week 4 Recap

Eau Claire, WI - Over this past week, the Eau Claire Express enjoyed a fantastic week of baseball! Home runs, setting single game records, and walkoffs, Trains baseball had it all this week! Let's break it down.

First, the Eau Claire Express opened up a two game series at Carson Park against the Thunder Bay Border Cats, in which they swept them by final scores of 14-8 and 5-1. The Express received quality starts from pitchers Ryan Speshyock (Stanford) and Cole Selvig (Texas) to propell them to the series sweep.

From there, Eau Claire concluded their three game homestand by opening up a home and away series against the Wausau Woodchucks. The Express were able to secure an opening win by a score of 4-2 on a Gabe Richardson (Minnesota-Duluth) walkoff homerun! Unfortunately, the Trains second winning streak of 2024 came to a screeching halt, as they were defeated by Wausau on the road by a final of 14-9.

The Express conculded their week of baseball with a home and away series against the La Crosse Loggers, with whom they split 1-1. The series began in La Crosse, where the Loggers scored six early runs to mount a deficit too big for a Trains comeback, and were eventually defeated by a score of 7-3. Game two returned to Carson Park for an afternoon matinee, where the Express set two single game records in route to a dominant 19-4 win. Brigs Richartz (St. Thomas) set the Eau Claire Express single game record for most runs scored in a game (5), while Owen Washburn (Texas Tech) set the single game record for most RBI in an Express game (7).

Brigs Richartz (St. Thomas) remains the leader of the Trains' offense, making his case as a Northwoods league all-star. Richartz currently leads all Express hitters in hits (38), doubles (11), home runs (7), and RBI (24). For the pitching staff, Tracen Cameron (Florida International) leads the pitching staff in ERA (1.64), while Drew Whalen (Western Kentucky) leads all pitchers in strikeouts (23).

Upcoming, the Eau Claire Express hit the road to conclude their first half against the Waterloo Bucks. Next, the Trains head to La Crosse for a home and home series against the Loggers. Following that, they will remain at home to finish a five game homestand against the Minnesota Mud Puppies and the Rochester Honkers.

