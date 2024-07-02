Sam Harris Wins Northwoods League Player of the Night After Growlers-Record Eight RBI
July 2, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Kalamazoo Growlers News Release
Kalamazoo, Mich. - On Monday, July 1, Duke freshman and Growler first-baseman Sam Harris was awarded the Northwoods League Player of the Night.
In a game that broke four separate Growlers records, Harris had a night to remember. The lefty power bat came up to the plate in each of the first six innings straight.
Overall, Harris went 4-5 with a two-RBI single, two-RBI double, and a grand slam. In total, Harris brought home a franchise-record eight RBI. The mark passes Anthony Stephan's seven RBI night against Kokomo last July.
After a single in the first and a walk in the second, Harris brought home a pair with an RBI single in the third. Just an inning later, Harris smashed a grand slam over the right-center wall. Up 18-2, Harris delivered one again in the sixth, plating a pair on an RBI double to left-center field.
Just a triple shy of the cycle, Harris was relieved in the ninth inning as Stanford lefty Brandon Larson drove in the 25th and final run of the historic day.
While K-Zoo holds a Northwoods League most four Northwoods League Pitchers of the Night, Harris is the first Growler to win Northwoods League Player of the Night this season.
Kalamazoo is back in action at home tomorrow taking on the Royal Oak Leprechauns. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET at Homer Stryker Field.
