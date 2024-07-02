Kingfish End First Half with 3-2 Loss to Kokomo

July 2, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kenosha Kingfish News Release







KENOSHA, WI - The Kenosha Kingfish conclude the first half of the season with their seventh straight loss, 3-2.

It was a similar story from last night as Kokomo quickly scored the game's first run with Vincent Temesvary's solo home run into left.

The Kingfish immediately responded after Nick Giamarusti's lead-off walk. After stealing his league-leading 25th base of the year, Noah Lazuka recorded his first Kingfish hit to right to tie the game.

Both teams threatened again in the second, but nothing would transpire. Kenosha starter Brody Krzysiak stranded the bases loaded, and Kokomo catcher Derek Seigneur would begin a pickle to catch Karter Wong's attempt to steal home.

The next few innings saw dominant starting pitching on both ends. Krzsyiak finished his day with seven strikeouts over his five innings of work. Kokomo's Brady Strawmyer collected six strikeouts over that timeframe, too.

The sixth inning saw the end of the line for Strawmyer as the Fish loaded up the bases with their first three hitters. Nick Giamarusti would come home on a fielder's obstruction call at the plate for the Kenosha lead.

The Jackrabbits quickly tied the game at two after Luke Matthews' RBI single plated David Ayers in the seventh.

With the game even entering the ninth, Kokomo took the lead after Luke Matthews advanced home from second on a routine fielder's choice groundout to second base.

David Cabrera closed the game for Kokomo's seventh straight win.

The Kingfish have a fresh start tomorrow as the second half begins in Waterloo at 6:35 p.m. Follow @Kenosha_Kingfish on X or watch the game on Northwoods League+ for updates.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.